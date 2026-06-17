Wednesday Mountain Rides Service Resumes Between Ward and Rollinsville

Key Points

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County’s Mountain Mobility Working Group, in partnership with Via Mobility Services, Peak to Peak Housing and Human Services Alliance, Mobility for All, and Gilpin County, has restored Wednesday service for Mountain Rides for the duration of 2026. The Wednesday service is being funded by a $14,000 contribution from Gilpin County.

Mountain Rides is a free fixed-route service between Ward and Rollinsville that operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to connect mountain residents to human services programs, shopping, health and recreation activities, senior lunches, food pantry and clothing closet. The service helps address basic needs transportation for residents struggling to access essential services due to transportation gaps between mountain community along a portion of the Peak to Peak Highway. Mountain Rides is operated by Via Mobility Services.

Mountain Rides Route and Schedule

Highlighted Destinations Served by the Mountain Rides Service

Food Box, 144 Utica St., Ward, CO

Old Depot, 42 Humboldt St., Ward, CO

Mud Lake Open Space Trailhead, Hwy. 72 and CO Road 126, Ward-Nederland

Nederland Community Center, 750 Hwy. 72 North, Nederland, CO

Downtown Nederland, Peak Abundance, RTD Park-n-Ride, Tungsten Village Apartments, and Nederland Library, 300 Jackson St., Nederland, CO

B&F Mountain Market, 60 Lakeview Dr., Nederland, CO

Melt Coffee Shop and Howlin Wind Brewery & Blending, 51A Main St., Rollinsville, CO

Accessing Services

Wednesdays

Senior Discount at B&F Grocery Store

Senior Lunch at the Nederland Community Center, Call Mountain Peak Life for Information and Reservation, 303-258-0799

Thursdays

Peak Abundance (Nederland Food Pantry, Gardens & Clothing Closet), 196 W. 1st St., Nederland, CO, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 720-418-0892

Fourth Thursday of the month, Peak to Peak Human Services Fair at Nederland Community Center, 10 a.m. – Noon

There are many more destinations and activities within walking distance from the Mountain Rides stops: Mental Health Partners, Columbine Family Care, Clinica, Carousel of Happiness, B&F Mountain Market, Nederland Library, Tungsten Village, Chipeta Park, and the Nederland Community Center.

Details

No reservations, passes, or fare is required to use the free Mountain Rides service.

Leashed dogs are welcome on the service.

Mountain Rides vehicles have bike racks.

Service connects to the RTD NB route between Nederland and Boulder at the downtown Nederland/ RTD Park-n-Ride. If you live or work in the Nederland EcoPass District, you are eligible for a free EcoPass. Contact the Town of Nederland for more information.

More Information

Visit the Mountain Rides website, or contact Boulder County Mobility for All at mobilityforall@bouldercounty.gov or 720-564-2218. View more transit services in Boulder County.

Mountain Rides is a free fixed-route service between Ward and Rollinsville that operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.