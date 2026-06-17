SOUEAST Opens First Mall Showroom in Iraq, Accelerating Middle East Channel Expansion

BAGHDAD, IRAQ, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOUEAST opened its first mall showroom in Baghdad, which represents a significant step for the brand in strengthening its market presence, dealer network, and customer service capabilities in Iraq.The SOUEAST showroom is located in Iraq Mall, the largest integrated commercial complex in Baghdad. Covering nearly 200 square meters, the showroom features a modern and elegant design with a spacious street-facing display area. Four popular SOUEAST models are currently on display, including the S06 DM, S07, S08 DM and S09. In addition to vehicle displays, the showroom provides a full range of sales services, including product consultation, financing solutions, and test drives, streamlining the purchasing process for local customers. In the future, the showroom will host various customer engagement activities, including fan events, product roadshows, seasonal campaigns and customer salons to gather feedback, refine services and enhance the ownership and purchasing experience.New flagship stores are planned for cities including New Erbil, Najaf, and Duhok, allowing more customers to experience SOUEAST vehicles and services with greater convenience.Since entering the Iraqi market in 2024, SOUEAST has followed its development philosophy of “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere” and continued to strengthen its local presence. The brand has already established one of the largest automotive after-sales service centers in Iraq, integrating vehicle maintenance, repair, and spare parts support into a one-stop service platform.

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