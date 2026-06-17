City and County of Honolulu announces launch of Oʻahu Hazard Explorer

HONOLULU, HI — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management has launched the Oʻahu Hazard Explorer, a new online tool designed to help residents better understand hazard risks on Oʻahu.

The Oʻahu Hazard Explorer allows users to enter an address or click directly on a map to view whether a location is within a tsunami evacuation zone, flood zone, wildfire risk area, or dam/levee evacuation area. The tool provides an easy-to-use, centralized way to access hazard information that can support preparedness and planning. Results include hazard information and links to additional resources. Residents are also able to print and share results.

“Understanding your risk is one of the first steps in preparedness. Previously, residents often had to consult multiple websites to find hazard information for different locations and hazards,” said Jennifer Walter, Deputy Director of the Department of Emergency Management. “The Oʻahu Hazard Explorer helps residents quickly identify hazards that may affect the places that matter most to them, including their homes, workplaces, or schools.”

Prior to the launch of the Oʻahu Hazard Explorer, residents often needed to consult multiple sources to understand different hazard risks. The new tool brings this information together in one platform, allowing users to view mapped hazard layers, understand how risks vary by location, and generate printable reports for emergency planning.

Residents are encouraged to use the Oʻahu Hazard Explorer when developing or updating emergency plans, discussing preparedness with family members, and identifying potential risks to property and critical locations.

The Oʻahu Hazard Explorer is available at: honolulu.gov/myhazards

For additional information, including promotional materials and outreach resources, visit the website.