Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Creighton

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 16, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Creighton to evaluate the city’s wastewater system.

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and extensions, and combined sewer overflow corrections. The fund also finances security, efficiency and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from a department project manager’s assistance throughout the project. The facility plan should be completed in May 2027.

“Improving our water infrastructure is essential for building safe and healthy Missouri communities,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources.

Wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support every community’s health and economic vitality. Through this grant, qualified communities like Creighton can thoroughly assess their wastewater systems and identify improvements for better efficiency, effectiveness and service. During the assessment, communities can determine what actions are needed to address current needs and plan for future growth and development.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.