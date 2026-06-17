Final Deadline to Accept SBA Disaster Funds for Los Angeles Wildfires Approaching

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reminded Los Angeles wildfire survivors to complete the final steps necessary to accept their approved SBA disaster loan funds before the June 30 deadline. SBA has approved nearly 13,000 applications for more than $3.4 billion in disaster assistance for Los Angeles City and County following the January 2025 wildfires, making the region the largest recipient of SBA disaster assistance in Fiscal Year 2025. Only about $1 billion has been disbursed, or accepted, by approved borrowers to date.

Following the wildfires and straight-line winds that began January 7, 2025, the SBA made low-interest federal disaster loans available to Southern California businesses, homeowners, renters, and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations, including both physical disaster loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. In the immediate aftermath of the fires, the agency launched Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Southern California and opened Business Recovery Centers in Los Angeles County to help survivors apply for assistance and access in-person support.

As recovery challenges persisted, including state and local permitting delays, the SBA extended disaster relief deadlines to give approved borrowers more time to draw down funds. On the one-year anniversary of the wildfires in January 2026, the SBA again extended disbursement deadlines through June 30, 2026, and beyond, for Los Angeles borrowers still waiting to move forward with repairs and reconstruction. Later in January, consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order, SBA issued new regulatory guidance to help eligible borrowers bypass state and local permitting delays that had stalled recovery.

The SBA has also maintained an active presence on the ground in Los Angeles throughout the recovery. SBA Administrator Loeffler visited Los Angeles in March 2025 to assess wildfire recovery efforts and meet with survivors, small business owners, and local officials in impacted communities. Administrator Loeffler returned to Pacific Palisades in September 2025 as SBA continued pressing local officials to clear rebuild permitting backlogs to move approved disaster relief into the hands of affected residents and businesses. She joined Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin for a third trip in February 2026, where the two met with local residents and government officials to discuss ways to fast-track rebuilding in the Palisades and Eaton communities.

Borrowers can complete the process of executing and accepting their disaster loans by visiting the MySBA Loan Portal, scheduling an appointment at appointment.sba.gov, or visiting a local recovery center for in-person assistance. Additional information is available at sba.gov/disaster. Additionally, Los Angeles borrowers may be eligible for an increase of up to 20% of their verified physical disaster damage to fund mitigation improvements that help protect their home or business from future disasters.

The deadline to accept approved disaster loans for the Los Angeles wildfires is detailed in the MySBA Loan Portal. After June 30, 2026, approved but undisbursed loan assistance for this disaster will only be available on a case-by-case basis.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.