Upgrade to One Screen: INNOCN Ultrawide Monitor Setups for Every Workflow

49C1S 49Q1R 45C1R 49Q1S

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As modern workflows become increasingly complex, the traditional multi-monitor setup is being phased out by a more seamless, efficient alternative: the super-ultrawide single screen. Ahead of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day, INNOCN, a global leader in premium display technology, announced its curated lineup of 32:9 ultrawide monitors. Designed to replace clunky dual-monitor arrays, these massive displays—including the 45C1R , 49C1G, 49Q1R , 49C1R, 49Q1S, and 49C1S —are engineered to maximize productivity and elevate gaming across diverse industries.Eliminating the annoying bezels of dual-screen setups, INNOCN’s 32:9 portfolio offers the screen real estate of two 27-inch monitors side-by-side on a single stand. Whether for financial traders tracking multiple markets, video editors managing expansive timelines, or gamers seeking total immersion, INNOCN has a tailored solution.The Powerhouse Lineup: Tailored for Every UserFor the Elite Creative & Gamer (49Q1R & 49Q1S): Elevate your visual experience with these 49-inch mega-canvas displays built on cutting-edge QD-OLED technology. Featuring a breathtaking 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) resolution and an immersive 1800R curved panel, these models provide unmatched screen real estate for seamless multi-window workflows and wide-angle gaming. Photographers and designers will benefit from professional-grade color accuracy and an ultra-high 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio that brings HDR content to life with deep blacks and vibrant highlights. Both models support a robust 90W USB-C single-cable power delivery. For motion performance, users can choose between the ultra-smooth 144Hz of the 49Q1R or the pro-gaming 240Hz refresh rate of the 49Q1S, which also boasts a lightning-quick 0.03ms response time to eliminate motion blur entirely.49Q1R ： https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DD2ZB3DZ 49Q1S： https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQ4LN1VC The Productivity Workhorses (49C1G & 49C1S): Redefine your workspace efficiency with these 49-inch curved giants engineered for ultimate multitasking power. Featuring a crisp 32:9 Double QHD (5120x1440) resolution, these massive displays act as a seamless dual-monitor replacement, allowing professionals, stock traders, and creators to comfortably snap multiple windows side-by-side without a bezel in sight. While both models offer robust multi-device connectivity—including high-speed DisplayPort and HDMI ports—they are tailored for different performance tiers. The reliable 49C1G delivers a fluid 120Hz refresh rate on a panoramic curved panel, perfect for smooth daily workflows. Meanwhile, the upgraded 49C1S elevates productivity and entertainment to the next level, boasting an ultra-smooth 240Hz high refresh rate, a vibrant HDR display, and a versatile Type-C port for single-cable power and data transfer.49C1G: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BY199WV7?th=1 49C1S： https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1VHBPQT The Balanced Performers (45C1R & 49C1R): Strike the ultimate balance between high-speed entertainment and immersive workflow with these versatile ultrawide powerhouses. Both models deliver a stunning Double QHD (5120x1440) resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, eliminating motion blur to keep gameplay crisp and animations butter-smooth. Designed with ergonomic curves to match the natural field of human vision and dramatically reduce eye strain, they offer two distinct tailored shapes: the 45C1R packs its expansive pixel density into a tighter, deeply immersive 45-inch display with a 1500R curvature and an upgraded 90W USB-C docking capability, while the classic 49C1R stretches your panoramic view onto a grand 49-inch 1800R canvas with 65W USB-C connectivity. Equipped with HDR400 and PIP/PBP support, these models are the perfect cross-over choices for users demanding peak performance across intense workdays and late-night gaming sessions.45C1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C595Y7CT 49C1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXZY18SB Smart Features for Seamless ConnectivityTo truly serve as an all-in-one hub, these ultrawide monitors come equipped with robust connectivity suites, including USB Type-C with power delivery, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Many models also feature built-in KVM switches and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) functionality, allowing users to control two separate devices (like a work laptop and a gaming desktop) simultaneously using just one keyboard and mouse.About INNOCNFounded in 2014, INNOCN (Innovation China) is an industry-leading display manufacturer dedicated to engineering premium monitors for creators, professionals, and gamers. With a core focus on color performance, human-centric design, and cutting-edge display innovations, INNOCN products consistently rank among top sellers worldwide, empowering users to bring their creative visions to life.Media Contact:INNOCN Marketing DepartmentEmail: marketing@innocn.comWebsite: https://innocn.com/en-us

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