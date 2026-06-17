Luminari CRO Expands Strategic Growth Team with Addition of Dr. Anna Rodecki and Jeffrey Scott Yablon

Two seasoned life sciences leaders join to accelerate business development, strategic partnerships, and AI-enabled clinical innovation

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminari CRO , a full-service contract research organization supporting biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life sciences companies, today announced the appointments of Dr. Anna Rodecki and Jeffrey Scott Yablon to its business development and strategic advisory team.The additions reflect Luminari CRO’s continued investment in growth and its commitment to helping life sciences organizations accelerate clinical development, improve operational efficiency, and leverage AI-enabled clinical and regulatory intelligence to drive better development outcomes.DR. ANNA RODECKIDr. Anna Rodecki brings nearly two decades of experience helping life sciences organizations translate scientific innovation into clinical and commercial success. Her expertise spans clinical development, operational execution, portfolio strategy, feasibility, trial execution, and organizational transformation across biopharma, medical technology, and emerging biotechnology companies.Throughout her career, Dr. Rodecki has advised executive leadership teams on development strategy, commercialization readiness, risk management, and clinical operations — helping organizations accelerate patient access, improve development productivity, mitigate execution risk, and navigate increasingly competitive landscapes.A recognized thought leader in the future of clinical development, Dr. Rodecki has explored AI-enabled drug development, precision medicine, protocol optimization, feasibility intelligence, and the evolving economics of clinical research. At Luminari CRO, she will support organizations seeking to make better decisions, execute with certainty, and create lasting value for patients, investors, and stakeholders.“Breakthrough innovation reaches patients faster when scientific ambition is matched by strategic rigor, operational excellence, and intelligent execution.”— Dr. Anna RodeckiJEFFREY SCOTT YABLONJeffrey Scott Yablon joins Luminari CRO as Strategic Advisor and Champion, bringing more than 25 years of global life sciences leadership spanning biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, CROs, and technology-enabled clinical development organizations. He has held senior executive roles including President and CEO of Jigsaw Clinical Research, and leadership positions with PAREXEL, ICON, Cognizant Life Sciences, ArisGlobal, Frontage Laboratories, and TAP Pharmaceuticals.Recognized for building high-value partnerships and accelerating growth across complex healthcare ecosystems, Yablon has helped organizations expand globally, strengthen clinical development capabilities, and drive commercialization success. His experience spans clinical development strategy, strategic partnerships, business development, biometrics, regulatory planning, and operational execution across North America, Europe, and Asia.“Throughout my career, I have focused on helping organizations bring innovation to patients faster. Luminari’s vision of transforming clinical and regulatory workflows through artificial intelligence represents a significant opportunity to improve how life sciences organizations operate and make critical development decisions.”— Jeffrey Scott Yablon, Strategic Advisor and Champion, Luminari CROAt Luminari CRO, Yablon will work closely with life sciences organizations seeking to leverage AI-enabled clinical and regulatory intelligence to accelerate development timelines, improve decision-making, and reduce operational complexity.LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Anna Rodecki and Jeffrey Scott Yablon to Luminari CRO. Anna and Jeffrey each bring exceptional industry experience, strategic insight, and a deep understanding of the challenges facing life sciences organizations today. Their combined expertise across clinical development, business strategy, partnerships, operations, and AI-enabled transformation will be invaluable as we continue helping sponsors bring innovation to patients faster and more efficiently.”— Yuri Zamostin, CEO, Luminari CROThe appointments reinforce Luminari CRO’s mission to provide strategic, responsive, and technology-forward support to sponsors navigating today’s increasingly complex clinical research and regulatory landscape.ABOUT LUMINARI CROLuminari CRO is a full-service contract research organization dedicated to supporting biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life sciences companies with comprehensive clinical research services. Through a collaborative, client-focused approach, Luminari CRO helps sponsors advance development programs with quality, efficiency, and scientific rigor while supporting the adoption of innovative technologies that improve clinical and regulatory decision-making.MEDIA CONTACT

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