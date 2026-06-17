Second Talent Expands AI-Native IT Staffing Across Asia as Global Demand for Vetted Tech Talent Outpaces Supply

The platform passes 100,000 pre-vetted engineers and 200 clients, matching companies with Asian developers in 24 hours at 40 to 60 percent below US salaries.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Talent, an AI-native talent and Employer of Record platform, today announced a major expansion of its IT staffing services across nine Asian markets. The move answers a widening gap between the demand for skilled engineers and the talent that companies can actually hire and afford.The timing reflects a structural shortage, not a passing trend. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of software developers to grow about 17 percent from 2023 to 2033, far faster than the average for all occupations. Korn Ferry estimates the world could face a shortage of more than 85 million tech workers by 2030, putting roughly $8.5 trillion in annual revenue at risk. Staffing Industry Analysts continues to rank IT as the largest skill segment in the U.S. staffing market. Demand is rising. Supply is not keeping up.For most companies, the old answers no longer work. Local hiring in the United States now means paying senior engineers $8,000 to $18,000 per month, with roles that can sit open for months. Generic outsourcing trades that cost for quality gaps, time-zone friction, and weak communication. Teams need a third option that keeps senior-level quality without the senior-level price tag.Second Talent built that option. The company sources, vets, and manages senior engineers across Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and other Asian markets. Only the top 1 percent of applicants pass its screening. Clients are matched with candidates in 24 hours, pay $0 upfront, and hire senior developers from $3,000 to $6,000 per month, a 40 to 60 percent saving against comparable U.S. salaries.The expansion lands on the back of real scale. The platform now lists more than 100,000 pre-vetted engineers and serves over 200 clients, from venture-backed startups to global enterprises. It reports a 92 percent talent retention rate and 98 percent client satisfaction, numbers that point to placements that last rather than quick, throwaway contracts.Demand is heaviest in the roles that are hardest to fill at home. Second Talent reports the most requests for AI and machine learning engineers, full-stack developers, and data specialists, the same skills that command the steepest premiums in Western markets. Clients can browse talent by stack and seniority, then scale a team up or down without the overhead of permanent local headcount.“Companies do not have an AI strategy problem. They have a talent problem,” said Elton Chan, CEO at Second Talent. “The engineers who can ship AI-native products exist. They are just not all in San Francisco or London. Our job is to find them, vet them properly, and handle the compliance so a team in New York can onboard a senior engineer in Ho Chi Minh City as easily as one down the hall.”Beyond placement, Second Talent acts as an Employer of Record, handling local contracts, payroll, benefits, and tax compliance in each market. That lets a client hire across Asia without opening a legal entity abroad. Every engineer is also screened for fluency with modern AI tooling, the skill set the company calls “AI-native” talent, so teams can move from hire to shipping code in days, not quarters.The model is already proving out in production. One U.S.-based fintech the company works with replaced a stalled six-month local search by onboarding three senior engineers from Vietnam in under two weeks. The team cut its engineering payroll by roughly half and cleared a backlog of AI features in the first quarter. Outcomes like that, the company says, are driving repeat hiring across its client base.“The market has shifted from cheap labor to vetted, AI-ready talent,” the spokesperson added. “Clients are not looking to cut corners. They want senior engineers who plug into their stack, ship from day one, and stay. That is what we measure ourselves on.”Pricing is published openly rather than quoted case by case. Companies can review monthly rates and the no-upfront-fee model on the company’s transparent pricing page, and start a search through its talent matching service. Second Talent says the expanded IT staffing rollout is live now across all nine markets, with new client onboarding open immediately.About Second TalentSecond Talent is an AI-native talent platform and Employer of Record platform that connects startups and enterprises with senior, pre-vetted tech talent from across Asia. The company has offices in the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. It sources, vets, hires, and manages talent on behalf of clients, with matches in 24 hours, no upfront fees, and full local compliance. Learn more at secondtalent.com/it-staffing-services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.