Brown County Mosquito Pool First West Nile Detection of Season 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 15, 2026

MEDIA CONTACT: Tia Kafka, DOHMedia@state.sd.us

Brown County Mosquito Pool First West Nile Detection of Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first West Nile virus (WNV) mosquito pools of the season have been detected in Brown County. State officials urge the public to take steps to protect themselves and their families against WNV, which can cause fever, headaches, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle and joint aches.

“Protecting yourself against pesky mosquito bites is important for preventing West Nile infection,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, State Epidemiologist for the Department of Health. “Using bug spray and limiting activities between dusk-to-dawn hours can reduce your risk of infection.”

Prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of WNV by taking the following precautions:

Apply mosquito repellents (DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus 2-undecanone, param-menthane-diol, or IR3535) to clothes and exposed skin. Limit exposure by wearing pants and long sleeves in the evening;

Limit time outdoors from dusk to midnight when mosquitoes are most active. Culex tarsalis are the primary carrier of WNV in South Dakota;

Remove standing water that gives mosquitoes a place to breed. Regularly change the water in birdbaths, outside pet dishes, and drain water from other flowerpots and garden containers and stay away from areas near standing water; and

Support local mosquito control efforts.

Personal precautions are especially important for those at high risk for severe illness from WNV – people over 60 years of age, pregnant women, transplant patients, individuals with cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. People with symptoms like severe or unusual headaches should see their physicians.

South Dakota has reported more than 2,952 human cases and 58 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002. Every county has reported cases. There was one human WNV case reported as an early season outlier in South Dakota already this year.

For more information on WNV and other health-related items, visit the DOH website.

At the heart of the Department of Health’s mission is a simple goal: to protect and improve the health of all South Dakotans. The department is entrusted with the vital task of promoting wellness, preventing disease, and ensuring access to quality healthcare for all South Dakotans.

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