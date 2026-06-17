From interns to innovators: EGLE’s impact on Michigan’s future

Designed to connect college students with meaningful public service experience, the program provides hands-on opportunities to address some of Michigan’s most pressing environmental challenges, while building a pipeline of future professionals dedicated to protecting the state’s natural resources. EGLE has 12 interns from six Michigan universities. There are two interns from Central Michigan University, one from Eastern Michigan University, three from Michigan State University, two from Northern Michigan University, two from University of Michigan, and two from Wayne State University.

As Michigan continues to focus on sustainability, environmental justice, water quality, energy innovation, and climate resilience, EGLE’s internship program has become an important gateway for students seeking careers in environmental science, engineering, communications, public administration, and related fields.

EGLE’s internship program has evolved significantly in the past year. In 2025, the department transitioned from unpaid internships to a fully paid internship model that allows it to expand access and create greater equity for students who may not have previously been able to participate in unpaid public-sector opportunities.

The department’s summer internship cohort model allows students to work collaboratively while receiving mentorship, networking opportunities, and professional development experiences. The internships are offered across multiple divisions and offices within EGLE, providing students with exposure to a wide variety of environmental and regulatory work. Students have contributed to projects involving:

Air quality data analysis

Brownfield redevelopment initiatives

Emergency management planning and documentation

Environmental communications and public outreach

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping

PFAS and emerging contaminant research

Sustainability and environmental policy research

Water quality monitoring and field sampling

Students participating in the program often come from academic backgrounds such as environmental science, biology, engineering, geology, chemistry, public health, communications, sustainability, and public policy.

One of the program’s strongest features is its emphasis on practical experience. Interns work directly with scientists, engineers, analysts, inspectors, and executive staff on real-world projects that contribute to Michigan’s environmental protection efforts. Whether conducting field sampling on lakes and rivers, analyzing pollution data, researching harmful algal blooms, or supporting environmental compliance initiatives, interns gain firsthand knowledge of how environmental policy and regulation are implemented in practice.

As environmental challenges continue to grow in complexity, programs like EGLE’s internship initiative are critical to developing future leaders equipped to address issues such as climate change, water infrastructure, contamination response, renewable energy, and environmental justice. By investing in students today, EGLE is helping ensure Michigan has a skilled, innovative, and mission-driven workforce prepared to meet tomorrow’s environmental needs.