UDOT, UHP launch Express Lane education and enforcement campaign

The Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol launched an Express Lane education and enforcement campaign today focused on helping drivers understand how to legally use the Express Lane and encouraging more Utahns to get an Express Pass transponder.

Many drivers don’t realize the Express Lane is available to everyone with a transponder, not just carpools. While carpoolers can continue to use the lane for free, any driver can choose to use the Express Lane by opening an Express Pass account.

“One of the biggest misconceptions we hear is that the Express Lane is only for carpools,” said UDOT Public Relations Director John Gleason said. “The reality is anyone can use it with a transponder.”

Valid Express Lane users include carpools with two or more occupants, buses, motorcycles and vehicles with an Express Pass transponder in Toll Mode and a positive account balance.

Utah’s Express Lane system supports nearly 30,000 active transponders and has recorded more than 1.6 million trips during fiscal year 2025.

The Express Lane helps move more people through some of the state’s busiest corridors. During peak travel times, the Express Lane carries up to 72% more people than adjacent general-purpose lanes. Drivers in the Express Lane also travel approximately 10 mph faster than drivers in the general-purpose lanes during the morning and evening commute.

To help keep the system working as intended, UDOT and UHP are reminding drivers to understand and follow the rules. Common violations include using the lane without the required occupancy or transponder and crossing the double white lines to enter or exit the lane.

“Express Lanes only work when everyone follows the same rules,” Gleason said. “Our goal is to help drivers understand how the system works so they can use it safely, legally and effectively.”

As part of the campaign, UHP troopers will conduct targeted education and enforcement efforts along the Wasatch Front through mid-July.

Drivers can learn more about Express Pass accounts and Express Lane rules at connect.udot.utah.gov/public/express-lanes/.