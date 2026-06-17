Governor Stein, Commissioner Tine Celebrate DMV Opening at Fort Bragg, Highlight Commitment to Supporting Military Families

Today Governor Josh Stein, Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Paul Tine, Major General Todd Hunt of the North Carolina National Guard, and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs celebrated the opening of a new driver license office at the Fort Bragg Soldier Support Center. This new office will provide dedicated driver license services to servicemembers, veterans, and military families on base.

“Being military-friendly means making it easy to call North Carolina home,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As we remain focused on improving the DMV, this new location will provide servicemembers, veterans, and their families a convenient, on-base location to take care of their DMV business.”

“Whether a servicemember is arriving for a new assignment, preparing for deployment, or transitioning into civilian life, access to reliable DMV services is essential,” said NCDMVA Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. “By opening a DMV office on Fort Bragg, we’re removing barriers and giving military families clear, convenient support for everything from renewing a license to navigating out‑of‑state requirements. North Carolina is committed to meeting servicemembers and their families where they are.”

“This new driver license office at Fort Bragg delivers fast, convenient service right on base — exactly where our servicemembers and families need it,” said NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine. “We’re proud to bring DMV services directly to those who serve and sacrifice for our country.”

For servicemembers needing vehicle plates and registrations, License Plate Agency offices are nearby in Fayetteville and surrounding areas, as are additional driver license offices. Self-service kiosks can be found at several grocery stores.

North Carolina boasts the fourth-largest active-duty military presence in the nation, including the most populated military base in the world and the primary East Coast base of the Marine Corps. Governor Stein’s administration is committed to supporting North Carolina’s military families and veterans. Last month, the Governor signed an executive order that directs all cabinet agencies to designate a Military Affairs Coordinator to coordinate shared efforts supporting servicemembers and recommend strategies for addressing opportunities and challenges in supporting military communities.

Last year, Governor Stein signed into law four bills that support servicemembers and their families, helping military spouses transfer their professional licenses from out of state, making it easier to remotely renew driver licenses, aiding parents enrolling their children in public schools, and helping military students afford tuition in the University of North Carolina System. In August, Governor Stein announced North Carolina became a Do Your Part State – a joint initiative between Blue Star Families and the National Governors Association that supports military families. Governor Stein’s recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 creates a Transition Services Division within the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to help assist servicemembers transitioning to veteran status. Governor Stein’s Critical Needs Budget called for increased funding for the state’s scholarship for children of wartime veterans; he signed this funding into law as part of House Bill 696.

Governor Stein is committed to shortening wait times and improving customer experience at the DMV. In March, the NCDMV announced a new feature on its website that provides customers with estimated wait times and real-time capacity status for driver license offices statewide, helping North Carolinians make more informed decisions about when and where to receive DMV services. Customers can view status indicators at visitDMV.nc.gov. Governor Stein recently celebrated the opening of a new driver license office in Brunswick County, the second of four new DMV offices opening as a result of House Bill 125, which the Governor signed into law last year. In December, the Governor celebrated the graduation ceremony of 149 new NCDMV Driver License Examiners from the Driver License Examiner Basic School in Rocky Mount. Statewide, Driver License Examiner vacancies have fallen below 7% out of 632 roles. As of May 2026, the average DMV wait time is down to 23 minutes – a a nearly 90% decrease from a year prior.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s June Column about how to have the best DMV experience during the busy season this summer.