AIVG Holdings LLC Publishes Roots and Red Tape, a Memoir by Angela Irizarry

She set out to build a house from raw Florida land. Three months in, her father died 1,100 miles away. She poured the grief into the ground and kept building.

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIVG Holdings LLC , a Florida limited liability company headquartered in Largo, today announced the release of Roots and Red Tape , a new memoir by Angela Irizarry. The book is available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions, with build photographs and the full story at rootsandredtape.com.Three months into building a house from raw Florida land, Angela Irizarry's father died. He was 1,100 miles away and he never saw any of it. The calendar did not pause. The electric company did not extend deadlines for grief. The mortgage on the house back in the city was still due on the first. "The only thing I could do with the grief," Irizarry writes, "was pour it into the ground and keep building." So she did.That loss runs underneath every page of Roots and Red Tape. It is the true account of building a house from nothing on unimproved land, and of the grief that shadowed the work.It started with a pin on a Zillow map. The pin was wrong. It dropped the family a full mile from the actual parcel, on a dirt road they had never driven, in a rural Florida county Irizarry had passed through exactly once in her life, on the way to somewhere else. The land had no well, no septic, no power, no driveway, and no address the county would acknowledge in any system that mattered.The wrong pin sent them down the right road. The first thing that road showed them was a number on a mailbox. 717. Her birthday. Her husband's birthday. The same day. Their wedding anniversary, too. They stood there covered in ticks, in scrub so thick they could barely see twenty feet in any direction, and she felt it before she could explain it. The quiet certainty that this piece of earth was waiting for them. They bought the land.Then the county went to work. "A building permit that requires a septic permit that requires a building permit," Irizarry writes. "An address that does not exist. A property the county is happy to tax but refuses to acknowledge in any system that matters. A building department that thinks you might be running a meth lab." Every phone call a dead end. Every form a contradiction. Every timeline a lie.The red tape would have been enough of a story. It is not the story. Underneath the fight with the county was a daughter losing her father in real time, unable to stop either thing from happening. He never got to see the land. She built it anyway. She built it because of him.Roots and Red Tape is not a renovation show with a reveal and a bow on top. It is about what building actually costs, in dollars and in everything else. A frame packet that came in at twenty thousand instead of sixteen because the house had to be engineered to survive a Category 4. A well drilled because the nearest municipal line was three hours away. A foundation nearly poured on top of mulch and palmetto roots. A breaker that tripped eleven times the first week. Three hurricanes. Two mortgages. A spreadsheet that never once balanced. The book names the numbers most building stories hide.Irizarry and her husband, Vance, were the owner-builders. They pulled the permits, hired the subs, fought the building department for every approval, and orchestrated the whole project themselves with no prior experience. Their son, Vance Jr., was nineteen when it started and twenty when it ended. He ran the excavator. He carried the lumber. Fourteen months after they first stood on that tick-covered scrub, they walked into a finished home with a Certificate of Occupancy in hand.Around the build grows a whole living world, and grief gives way to it slowly. A dirt road that turns out to be a neighborhood that chose itself, where the only people coming when a tree falls across your driveway at 2 a.m. are the ones who live on the same road. A tiny rescue dog, free to a good home on Facebook the morning after someone told her she needed one, the kind of dog her father always wanted but never got to hold. Another dog who was supposed to be put down and is now the happiest animal on the road. Goats that were nothing the family ordered and everything they needed. A magnolia that listens. A shooting star that crossed the entire sky the night she needed her father most.For anyone who has ever stood on raw ground and wondered if they could actually do it, the book offers two pieces of advice. First: do it. It is worth it. Every dollar, every headache, every palmetto root dug out by hand. Second: budget more than you think, then more than that, then add twenty percent. You will still go over.Roots and Red Tape by Angela Irizarry is available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions. Build photographs and the full story are at rootsandredtape.com.About AIVG Holdings LLCAIVG Holdings LLC is a Florida-based holding company that builds and operates a portfolio of independent consumer and digital brands across publishing, children's books, community platforms, games, retail, education, and consumer review media. Each brand maintains its own identity, checkout, and customer support, all supported by a single shared operational and payments backbone managed by AIVG Holdings LLC.

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