DM Airmen partner to safely relocate an Africanized bee colony
The removal effort directly impacted approximately 250 children who regularly use the playground and provided a safer environment for children, teachers and military families.
Safety and Pest Management personnel worked together to disassemble sections of the playground flooring to access the hidden colony beneath the structure. Once exposed, Stacy Rodriguez, a volunteer beekeeper, used her expertise to safely relocate the bees into a temporary nucleus hive for transport instead of destroying the colony.
“Bees play a critical role in supporting local ecosystems through pollination,” said Rodriguez. “Relocating the colony is a balanced approach to environmental stewardship and community safety.”
Rodriguez said efforts like these also create opportunities for Airmen to learn how to safely remove bee colonies while continuing to protect military families.
“I’ve been a beekeeper for about five years,” Rodriguez said. “This is my way to volunteer and give back to the community, and I love the bees.”
Staff Sgt. Terrell Jackson, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management craftsman, said the effort was especially meaningful because of his own experiences as a parent.
“I’ve got kids of my own,” Jackson said. “I know I would want the environment to be safe from natural hazards.”
The collaborative effort supports the 355th Wing’s priority of taking care of Airmen by ensuring military families have safe spaces for their children to learn and play. By removing a potential hazard from an area used by hundreds of children, the team reinforced that Airmen readiness begins with the safety and well-being of the families who support the mission every day.
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