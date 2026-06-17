U.S. Department of Education Announces Additional Partnerships to Strengthen Coordination for Individuals with Disabilities Programs, Bolster Civil Rights Enforcement

ED will partner with DOJ to provide more responsive and coordinated enforcement of our nation’s civil rights laws. The two agencies will combine their expertise and capacities to bolster evaluation, investigation, resolution of complaints, and, above all, enforce critical protections for all students. The enforcement of federal civil rights laws will continue without interruption, and ED will retain all statutory authorities and functions.

“Through this partnership, HHS and the Department of Education will cut bureaucratic barriers, better align federal resources, and deliver more effective support for individuals with disabilities and their families,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Together, we will improve education and employment outcomes, uphold the rights of individuals with disabilities, and help every child reach their full potential.”

ED and HHS are deepening their partnership in a commitment to improving early childhood education and employment outcomes, optimizing the coordination of resources, and advancing opportunities for all individuals with disabilities. This partnership is intended to reduce bureaucratic barriers, strengthen coordination and efficient provision of resources, and support states and schools as they work to improve outcomes for individuals with disabilities. The Trump Administration remains firmly committed to carrying out the federal government’s duty to enforce the federal laws that provide rights and protections for individuals with disabilities and invest in critical support for them. This partnership does not alter that obligation.

“The Trump Administration has been clear: as we scale back federal micromanagement when it hinders success, we are equally committed to bolstering the efficacy of federal oversight where it is essential,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Through our partnership with HHS, we will align federal services with the goal of strengthening academic outcomes and supporting individuals with disabilities so that they can achieve greater independence, key life skills, and meaningful employment. The Department of Education will also team up with DOJ to ensure stronger, more coordinated civil rights enforcement and robust protections for student privacy. These agreements align federal responsibilities with the agencies best positioned to support them, strengthening the effectiveness and impact of critical services.”

The new partnerships with the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Justice (DOJ) mark a major step toward improved delivery of select programs by leveraging partner agencies’ specialized expertise. HHS will partner with ED on special education and rehabilitative services, and DOJ will partner with ED on civil rights enforcement, student privacy protection, and training and advisory services.

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) today announced four new interagency agreements (IAAs) designed to reduce federal bureaucracy and improve the efficient delivery of federally funded programs and activities to better support students and families. These agreements follow 10 agency partnerships signed over the past year.

ED and DOJ will use their statutory authorities to protect parental rights and students’ privacy rights. Under this partnership, the agencies will provide guidance to education agencies and institutions regarding their student privacy obligations and investigate violations through a coordinated federal effort.

ED and DOJ are deepening their partnership to help ensure that all students have equal access to a high-quality education. DOJ is the authority on providing training and advisory services to schools and their governing bodies to help them develop and implement plans to desegregate public schools. As such, DOJ is a natural partner to improve the support provided through ED’s training and advisory services.

View the partnership fact sheet for training and advisory services here.