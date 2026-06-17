U.S. Department of Education Announces Additional Partnerships to Strengthen Coordination for Individuals with Disabilities Programs, Bolster Civil Rights Enforcement
The U.S. Department of Education (ED) today announced four new interagency agreements (IAAs) designed to reduce federal bureaucracy and improve the efficient delivery of federally funded programs and activities to better support students and families. These agreements follow 10 agency partnerships signed over the past year.
The new partnerships with the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Justice (DOJ) mark a major step toward improved delivery of select programs by leveraging partner agencies’ specialized expertise. HHS will partner with ED on special education and rehabilitative services, and DOJ will partner with ED on civil rights enforcement, student privacy protection, and training and advisory services.
“The Trump Administration has been clear: as we scale back federal micromanagement when it hinders success, we are equally committed to bolstering the efficacy of federal oversight where it is essential,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Through our partnership with HHS, we will align federal services with the goal of strengthening academic outcomes and supporting individuals with disabilities so that they can achieve greater independence, key life skills, and meaningful employment. The Department of Education will also team up with DOJ to ensure stronger, more coordinated civil rights enforcement and robust protections for student privacy. These agreements align federal responsibilities with the agencies best positioned to support them, strengthening the effectiveness and impact of critical services.”
ED and HHS: Special Education and Rehabilitative Services Partnership
ED and HHS are deepening their partnership in a commitment to improving early childhood education and employment outcomes, optimizing the coordination of resources, and advancing opportunities for all individuals with disabilities. This partnership is intended to reduce bureaucratic barriers, strengthen coordination and efficient provision of resources, and support states and schools as they work to improve outcomes for individuals with disabilities. The Trump Administration remains firmly committed to carrying out the federal government’s duty to enforce the federal laws that provide rights and protections for individuals with disabilities and invest in critical support for them. This partnership does not alter that obligation.
“Through this partnership, HHS and the Department of Education will cut bureaucratic barriers, better align federal resources, and deliver more effective support for individuals with disabilities and their families,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Together, we will improve education and employment outcomes, uphold the rights of individuals with disabilities, and help every child reach their full potential.”
View the partnership fact sheet for special education and rehabilitative services here.
ED and DOJ: Civil Rights Partnership
ED will partner with DOJ to provide more responsive and coordinated enforcement of our nation’s civil rights laws. The two agencies will combine their expertise and capacities to bolster evaluation, investigation, resolution of complaints, and, above all, enforce critical protections for all students. The enforcement of federal civil rights laws will continue without interruption, and ED will retain all statutory authorities and functions.
- “Every student has an unequivocal right to learn and participate in school activities free from discrimination,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “The Department of Justice is proud to partner with the Department of Education to build a stronger, more coordinated civil rights enforcement system — one that makes clear that discrimination on the basis of race, sex, or ability will not be tolerated in our schools. Together, we are advancing a national commitment to ensuring every student is treated with dignity and has an equal opportunity to succeed both in the classroom and on the court or field.”
View the partnership fact sheet for civil rights enforcement here.
ED and DOJ: Student Privacy Protection Partnership
ED and DOJ will use their statutory authorities to protect parental rights and students’ privacy rights. Under this partnership, the agencies will provide guidance to education agencies and institutions regarding their student privacy obligations and investigate violations through a coordinated federal effort.
View the partnership fact sheet for student privacy rights here.
ED and DOJ: Training and Advisory Services Partnership
ED and DOJ are deepening their partnership to help ensure that all students have equal access to a high-quality education. DOJ is the authority on providing training and advisory services to schools and their governing bodies to help them develop and implement plans to desegregate public schools. As such, DOJ is a natural partner to improve the support provided through ED’s training and advisory services.
View the partnership fact sheet for training and advisory services here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.