U.S. Department of Education Senior Advisor for Civic Education Katie Gorka visits Nevada Boys State to Conclude History Rocks! Tour

RENO, NV — Today, U.S. Department of Education Senior Advisor for Civic Education Katie Gorka visited the Nevada Boys State Program as the final stop on the Department of Education’s national History Rocks! Trail to Independence Tour, in celebration of America’s 250th birthday. The Tour aims to strengthen civic literacy by helping students personally connect with America’s founding principles.

Senior Advisor Gorka spoke with students about the importance of civic knowledge, public service, and America’s founding principles, encouraging the next generation of Nevada leaders to carry forward the nation’s 250-year story. The visit brought the History Rocks! Tour to a fitting close at a program dedicated to preparing young Americans for informed citizenship and leadership.

“Nevada Boys State is exactly the kind of place where the next chapter of the American story begins, with young people learning not just how government works, but why civic knowledge, public service, and our founding principles still matter,” said U.S. Department of Education Senior Advisor for Civic Education Katie Gorka. “It is a fitting final stop for History Rocks! given the programs’ shared goal of preparing the next generation of Nevada leaders for informed citizenship and service to their country.”

The History Rocks! initiative is a key component of the U.S. Department of Education’s celebrations for America's 250th birthday, in partnership with Freedom 250 and coordinated with the America 250 Civics Education Coalition. Secretary McMahon, Administration officials, and education leaders will visit schools in all 50 states to showcase examples of high-quality history and civics instruction that bring American principles to life.

Learn more about the Department’s Semiquincentennial initiatives here.

Freedom 250 leads the presidential programming for the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. Its mission is to unite Americans around one shared purpose—celebrating the Triumph of the American Spirit by honoring our history, cherishing our freedoms, and building the golden age of opportunity for the next 250 years.

Learn more about Freedom 250 here.