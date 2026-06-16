Pocatello man sentenced to prison for extensive unlawful guiding and wildlife violations in Teton County

On June 2, 2026, Joelseph Jenkins, of Pocatello, was sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of wildlife taken unlawfully, guiding without a license, and a bear bait site violation in Teton County following an investigation by Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

At sentencing, the Honorable Judge Boyce accepted the terms of Jenkins’ plea agreement and issued the following sentences for the crimes he pleaded guilty to:

State prison: 2 years determinate + 2 years indeterminate for unlawful possession of a firearm

State prison: 2 years determinate + 2 years indeterminate for felony unlawful possession of wildlife (served concurrently)

6 months in Teton County Jail for guiding without a license (served concurrently)

6 months in Teton County Jail for a bear bait violation (served concurrently)

Lifetime hunting license revocation

Lifetime prohibition of accompanying other hunters in the field

$9,750 in restitution for nine unlawfully taken animals

$1,498.50 in total fines and court costs

Jenkins was originally charged in 2024 with numerous felony and misdemeanor wildlife violations uncovered during a multiyear, multi‑jurisdictional investigation. Idaho Fish and Game officers identified an unlawful guiding scheme in which Jenkins assisted hunters with the illegal taking of wildlife in eastern Idaho through an illegitimate hunting sweepstakes advertised on an Oklahoma radio program.

Throughout the investigation, Jenkins was found to have assisted in the taking of five unlawful bears and four unlawful elk (three bulls and one cow). Investigators also determined that he profited over $55,000 through the illicit guiding operation.

Violations identified by investigators included felony unlawful possession of a firearm; multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of unlawfully taken wildlife; guiding without a license; placing bear bait unlawfully; violating forest road closures; aiding and abetting; molesting big game with a motor vehicle; trespassing to hunt or retrieve game; and failure to remove bear bait sites after the season.

Notable elements of the case included the commercial guiding scheme spanning multiple counties and the unlawful harvest of multiple big game animals, including bull elk and black bears.

Fish and Game is thankful to the public for remaining vigilant in reporting potential wildlife crimes. Public involvement plays a critical role in ensuring Idaho’s fish and wildlife will exist for future generations.

They would also like to thank the Prosecutor’s Offices of Power, Caribou, Bannock, Jefferson, and Teton Counties for reviewing the case and pursuing charges consistent with the violations.

Poaching is theft, and anyone who observes a wildlife crime or has information about one is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1‑800‑632‑5999. Monetary rewards are available to individuals who provide credible, detailed information that aids in identifying suspects and leads to the citation of suspected wildlife law violators.