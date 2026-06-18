South Korean Marketing Firm Storelink Drives Online Sales by Analyzing Data Across Coupang, Naver, and Olive Young

Storelink Logo Storelink led integrated marketing for the Seoul edition of Mundo Pixar.

Storelink analyzes commerce data across major Korean e-commerce and retail platforms to help brands grow their sales at home and abroad.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storelink, a Seoul-based data-driven performance marketing company, is expanding its Korea-proven marketing model to support brands seeking growth in Japan, the United States, and other global markets. In 2025, the company recorded annual revenue of more than KRW 53.6 billion (approximately US$34.5 million).

Founded in 2020, Storelink helps brands grow online sales by analyzing how products perform across Korea's major e-commerce and retail platforms, including Coupang, Naver, Olive Young, and Musinsa. The company studies what customers search for, compare, review, and buy, then uses those insights to run performance-driven campaigns across advertising, content, influencer marketing, customer review strategy, and e-commerce optimization.

Rather than running one-off promotions, Storelink focuses on repeatable, measurable results. Its model is designed to help brands spend marketing budgets more efficiently and connect marketing activity more clearly to sales performance.

Storelink has applied this approach across both e-commerce and large-scale cultural campaigns in Korea. For the Korean staging of Mundo Pixar, an immersive exhibition based on Pixar's animated films, Storelink led integrated marketing across digital performance advertising, influencer and social media marketing, launch-event promotion, and on-site retail marketing. At the time of its launch, Mundo Pixar Korea recorded the highest pre-opening ticket sales of any Mundo Pixar edition worldwide. The exhibition went on to draw more than 200,000 visitors.

Storelink has also built multi-year relationships with major Korean enterprises, including CJ and Otoki, supporting their e-commerce performance, while helping emerging consumer brands strengthen online sales and customer engagement.

Storelink further participates as an official marketing partner in CJ ONSTYLE's ONCUBATING program, a brand-incubation initiative that supports selected small and mid-sized Korean brands. Through the program, Storelink provides marketing support to emerging brands, with a focus on categories such as K-beauty and wellness.

As Korean consumer products, including K-beauty, and cultural content continue to attract global attention, Storelink is bringing its data-driven performance marketing model to brands preparing for growth beyond Korea. The company operates a subsidiary in Japan and serves U.S.-market clients from its Seoul headquarters.

"Storelink is a performance marketing company built on commerce data," said YongEun Jung, CEO of Storelink. "We analyze what customers search for, compare, review, and purchase, and use those insights to help brands grow online sales. After proving this model in Korea across both e-commerce and major cultural campaigns, we are bringing it to brands competing in Japan, the United States, and other global markets."

Storelink plans to deepen its presence in Japan and the United States while expanding its data-driven performance marketing services for brands pursuing cross-border growth.

About Storelink

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Storelink is a data-driven performance marketing company specializing in e-commerce growth. By analyzing commerce data across major Korean e-commerce and retail platforms such as Coupang, Naver, Olive Young, and Musinsa, the company helps brands improve product marketing and advertising efficiency, earn authentic customer reviews, and grow online sales across Korea, Japan, and the United States. Storelink works with clients ranging from major enterprises to emerging consumer brands, and has raised more than KRW 40 billion (approximately US$26 million) in cumulative investment. More information is available at https://storelink.io.

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