Speaker Heastie Continues Annual Statewide Tour with Assemblymember McMahon, Announcing $300,000 for Amherst State Park Veterans Memorial and $1 Million for Briarhurst Park

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 16, 2026

Pictured in the first photo with Speaker Heastie at the Amherst Veterans Memorial is Assemblymember Karen McMahon.

Pictured in the second photo at Briarhurst Park with Speaker Heastie (from left to right) is Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin, Assemblymember Karen McMahon, Town Highway Superintendent Steve Floss, town staff members Mary-Diana Pouli and Naomi Sosnowski.

Speaker Carl Heastie continued his annual statewide tour today with Assemblymember Karen McMahon in Amherst, where they announced $300,000 for the Amherst State Park Veterans Memorial and $1 million for Briarhurst Park.

Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember McMahon together laid a wreath at the Amherst Veterans Memorial. They also announced $300,000 in funding for the memorial, which serves as a permanent site to honor the individuals connected to the town of Amherst and the village of Williamsville who have honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.

“Having a permanent space in the community to honor the lives of local veterans ensures their memory and service is always remembered,” said Speaker Heastie. “It was an honor to be with Assemblymember McMahon today to lay a wreath at the Amherst State Park Veterans Memorial and to see the great recreation space that Briarhurst Park provides for the Amherst community.”

“I was proud to show Speaker Heastie these spaces that bring our community together,” said Assemblymember McMahon. “The Amherst Veterans Memorial provides families a permanent place to honor those who served their country, and a peaceful setting for honor and reflection.”

Together, they also toured Amherst’s Briarhurst Park, one of many neighborhood parks in the community, announcing $1 million for the park. Tucked within an Amherst neighborhood, the park provides the local residents access to amenities such as tennis courts and a baseball field, as well as open space for families to enjoy.