Avatar SDK Unveils Move, an AI-Powered Text-to-Animation Tool for 3D Avatars
Move makes it easy to create realistic avatar animations from simple text prompts.
A preview of Avatar SDK Move in action, including examples of locomotion, gestures, and dance animations generated from text prompts, is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/C0bZ1FFsBNc.
Avatar SDK Move is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing production pipelines and will be compatible with all major 3D engines and content creation tools. A dedicated Unity plugin will allow developers to generate and apply animations directly within their projects.
The announcement reflects the growing impact of generative AI on game development, virtual worlds, training applications, and immersive experiences, where animation production has traditionally required significant time, expertise, and budget.
"Recent breakthroughs in AI are dramatically accelerating the development of 3D experiences," said Victor Erukhimov, CEO of Itseez3D, the company behind Avatar SDK. "Tasks that previously required specialized animation teams can now be accomplished in seconds. The pace of progress is breathtaking, and we believe this is just the beginning. AI will fundamentally change how interactive 3D content is created, making sophisticated experiences accessible to many more developers and creators."
Avatar SDK plans to release Move in the coming weeks. The first version will be made available to selected customers who join the waitlist at avatarsdk.com/move.
Victor Erukhimov
Itseez3D, Inc.
+1 6502548488
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Avatar SDK Move creates avatar animations from text
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