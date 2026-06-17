Avatar SDK Unveils Move, an AI-Powered Text-to-Animation Tool for 3D Avatars

Avatar SDK Move can produce a wide range of poses from just a text prompt

Move makes it easy to create realistic avatar animations from simple text prompts.

Tasks that previously required specialized animation teams can now be accomplished in seconds. The pace of progress is breathtaking, and we believe this is just the beginning” — Victor Erukhimov

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avatar SDK, a leading platform for creating personalized 3D avatars, today unveiled Avatar SDK Move , a new AI-powered tool that generates avatar animations from text prompts. With Move, developers and creators can describe a desired motion in natural language—such as "walk confidently," "wave to the audience," "perform a hip-hop dance," or "celebrate a victory"—and automatically generate high-quality 3D animations for their avatars. The technology supports both fundamental locomotion animations, including walking and running, as well as complex expressive movements such as dancing and performance-based actions.A preview of Avatar SDK Move in action, including examples of locomotion, gestures, and dance animations generated from text prompts, is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/C0bZ1FFsBNc Avatar SDK Move is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing production pipelines and will be compatible with all major 3D engines and content creation tools. A dedicated Unity plugin will allow developers to generate and apply animations directly within their projects.The announcement reflects the growing impact of generative AI on game development, virtual worlds, training applications, and immersive experiences, where animation production has traditionally required significant time, expertise, and budget."Recent breakthroughs in AI are dramatically accelerating the development of 3D experiences," said Victor Erukhimov, CEO of Itseez3D, the company behind Avatar SDK. "Tasks that previously required specialized animation teams can now be accomplished in seconds. The pace of progress is breathtaking, and we believe this is just the beginning. AI will fundamentally change how interactive 3D content is created, making sophisticated experiences accessible to many more developers and creators."Avatar SDK plans to release Move in the coming weeks. The first version will be made available to selected customers who join the waitlist at avatarsdk.com/move.

Avatar SDK Move creates avatar animations from text

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