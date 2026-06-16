CPW invites landowners to request funding to protect wildlife habitat or provide wildlife-related public access on their property
DENVER ‒ Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is pleased to announce that the 2026 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program application period is now open.
The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP) offers funding opportunities for landowners who want to protect important wildlife habitat, provide public wildlife-related recreational access (fishing/hunting) on their land or sell property to CPW.
The budget for the 2026 funding cycle is $11 million, made possible by revenue from the sale of the Habitat Stamp, hunting and fishing licenses and through CPW’s partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado.
How to Apply
Landowners or their third-party representatives must submit an application describing how the proposal addresses one or more of the following priorities and preferences:
Funding priorities for 2026:
- Acquiring significant public access for hunting, fishing or wildlife viewing
- Protecting big game winter range and migration corridors
- Protecting habitat for species of concern (specifically Species of Greatest Conservation Need, identified in the State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP))
- Protecting riparian areas and wetlands
- Landscape-scale parcels
- Parcels that provide connectivity to conserved lands
- Properties that include lesser prairie chicken habitat
- Properties that exhibit biodiversity
- Properties that fall within CPW’s Habitat Conservation and Connectivity Plan
- Provides a public right-of-way across private land to provide public access to landlocked public land
- Working farms and ranches
- Properties that support wildlife crossings
Contact Information
For additional information about the CWHP application process, please contact CWHP Manager Amanda Nims at 303-291-7269 or [email protected]. Applicants are strongly advised to contact CPW’s CWHP Manager to discuss the program timeline and the proposal budget. Applicants can also contact their local CPW Office to discuss the project's merits.
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