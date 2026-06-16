Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,337 in the last 365 days.

CPW invites landowners to request funding to protect wildlife habitat or provide wildlife-related public access on their property

Male deer with sunset and mountains in backround DATE: June 16, 2026

DENVER ‒ Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is pleased to announce that the 2026 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program application period is now open.

The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP) offers funding opportunities for landowners who want to protect important wildlife habitat, provide public wildlife-related recreational access (fishing/hunting) on their land or sell property to CPW. 

The budget for the 2026 funding cycle is $11 million, made possible by revenue from the sale of the Habitat Stamp, hunting and fishing licenses and through CPW’s partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado.

How to Apply
Landowners or their third-party representatives must submit an application describing how the proposal addresses one or more of the following priorities and preferences:

Funding priorities for 2026:

  • Acquiring significant public access for hunting, fishing or wildlife viewing
  • Protecting big game winter range and migration corridors
  • Protecting habitat for species of concern (specifically Species of Greatest Conservation Need, identified in the State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP))
  • Protecting riparian areas and wetlands
  • Landscape-scale parcels
  • Parcels that provide connectivity to conserved lands
Funding preferences for 2026:
  • Properties that include lesser prairie chicken habitat 
  • Properties that exhibit biodiversity
  • Properties that fall within CPW’s Habitat Conservation and Connectivity Plan
  • Provides a public right-of-way across private land to provide public access to landlocked public land
  • Working farms and ranches
  • Properties that support wildlife crossings
Application materials are available at cpw.state.co.us/cwhp. Proposals must be submitted by Oct. 15, 2026, at 5 p.m. (MST).

Contact Information
For additional information about the CWHP application process, please contact CWHP Manager Amanda Nims at 303-291-7269 or [email protected]. Applicants are strongly advised to contact CPW’s CWHP Manager to discuss the program timeline and the proposal budget. Applicants can also contact their local CPW Office to discuss the project's merits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CPW invites landowners to request funding to protect wildlife habitat or provide wildlife-related public access on their property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.