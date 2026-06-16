CPW invites landowners to request funding to protect wildlife habitat or provide wildlife-related public access on their property

DATE: June 16, 2026

DENVER ‒ Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is pleased to announce that the 2026 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program application period is now open.

The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP) offers funding opportunities for landowners who want to protect important wildlife habitat, provide public wildlife-related recreational access (fishing/hunting) on their land or sell property to CPW.

The budget for the 2026 funding cycle is $11 million, made possible by revenue from the sale of the Habitat Stamp, hunting and fishing licenses and through CPW’s partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado.

How to Apply

Landowners or their third-party representatives must submit an application describing how the proposal addresses one or more of the following priorities and preferences:

Funding priorities for 2026:

Acquiring significant public access for hunting, fishing or wildlife viewing

Protecting big game winter range and migration corridors

Protecting habitat for species of concern (specifically Species of Greatest Conservation Need, identified in the State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP))

Protecting riparian areas and wetlands

Landscape-scale parcels

Parcels that provide connectivity to conserved lands

Properties that include lesser prairie chicken habitat

Properties that exhibit biodiversity

Properties that fall within CPW’s Habitat Conservation and Connectivity Plan

Provides a public right-of-way across private land to provide public access to landlocked public land

Working farms and ranches

Properties that support wildlife crossings

Funding preferences for 2026:Application materials are available at cpw.state.co.us/cwhp . Proposals must be submitted by Oct. 15, 2026, at 5 p.m. (MST).

Contact Information

For additional information about the CWHP application process, please contact CWHP Manager Amanda Nims at 303-291-7269 or [email protected]. Applicants are strongly advised to contact CPW’s CWHP Manager to discuss the program timeline and the proposal budget. Applicants can also contact their local CPW Office to discuss the project's merits.