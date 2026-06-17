FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 15, 2026

State Fire Marshal urges caution with fireworks as Missouri prepares for big celebrations this summer Seasonal retailers may legally sell fireworks in Missouri from June 20 to July 10

As Missourians prepare for a summer filled with even more festivities and celebrations than usual – including the “America 250” commemoration and FIFA World Cup events in the Kansas City area – the Division of Fire Safety is urging residents to keep safety at the forefront of their planning.

“Because July 4th – the largest fireworks event each year – is also the 250th anniversary of American independence this year, we expect to see more gatherings and an uptick in the use of fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “We also know that some international soccer fans associate fireworks and pyrotechnics with soccer celebrations, and we want to make sure that everyone understands these devices are dangerous and banned from use by the public at public events and large gatherings. Legal fireworks stands will be popping up across the state on June 20, but it remains illegal to use fireworks in most jurisdictions in the Kansas City area on most days.”

Pyrotechnics of any kind, including fireworks and smoke bombs, are strictly prohibited in Arrowhead Stadium (“KC Stadium”), FIFA Fan Fest, public events and gathering places, and in Kansas City, Mo., and many other Kansas City area communities.

These bans will be strictly enforced. Know and observe the laws in the Kansas City area where you are staying or planning to celebrate.

Never alter or attempt to combine several consumer fireworks. This is extremely dangerous and can lead to deadly injuries. Altering a legal consumer product can turn it into a highly combustible illegal explosive, which could also result in criminal charges.

Understand fireworks can be extremely volatile and sensitive to heat. Even static electricity can cause ignition.

If you see illegal fireworks being used or stored, report it to local law enforcement.



Fireworks sales at seasonal retailers are legal in Missouri between June 20 and July 10. Through June 11, the Division of Fire Safety had issued 1,129 permits to seasonal fireworks retailers.

The Division of Fire Safety encourages Missourians and visitors to take advantage of public fireworks displays, which make for the biggest and best displays and are the safest.

Data collected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that in 2025 in Missouri:

358 people sought hospital care related to fireworks;

316 of those people were treated in emergency rooms and released;

42 were admitted to the hospital;

288 of these fireworks injuries (81%) occurred in the three weeks leading up to and after July 4 (June 21 to July 11, 2025).

(This 2025 Patient Abstract System data is provisional and subject to change.)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that across the U.S. there was a 38% rise in fireworks deaths and over a 50% increase in injuries in 2024 compared to 2023. According to the CPSC, across the U.S. in 2024:

11 people died as the result of fireworks;

14,700 people were treated for injuries in hospital emergency rooms.

An estimated 1,700 injuries that involved sparklers required emergency room treatment.

Those who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips:

Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; only purchase fireworks from licensed retailers.

Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.

Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

Only light fireworks one at a time; never try relighting fireworks that have malfunctioned.

Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

Never store fireworks from season to season.



DFS conducts safety inspections at fireworks retailers, including checking to make sure they sell only legally permitted consumer fireworks, that they have at least two exits, are equipped with fire extinguishers, and that fireworks tents have been treated with fire retardant chemicals.

For questions or concerns about firework safety, firework rules, or firework dealers can contact the Division of Fire Safety at (573) 751-2930. More fireworks safety tips are available at https://dfs.dps.mo.gov/safetytips/fireworks-safety.php.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov