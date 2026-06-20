Youth Pastor Dr. Karla Nash Offers Spiritual Insights on Healing in 'Why Is There So Much Sickness In The Church?'

Why Is There So Much Sickness In The Church by Dr. Karla Nash

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Karla Nash, Youth Pastor, Clinical Psychologist, and counselor, is helping readers explore some of Christianity's most challenging questions through her book, "Why Is There So Much Sickness In The Church?" Drawing from scripture, ministry experience, and years of counseling work, Dr. Karla Nash offers a thought-provoking examination of faith, healing, obedience, and spiritual responsibility.As conversations surrounding physical health, emotional well-being, and faith continue within Christian communities, the book presents a biblical framework for readers seeking greater understanding of God's promises and their role in spiritual growth. Rather than focusing solely on illness, the work encourages believers to evaluate their relationship with God and consider how faith is actively lived out in daily life.Availability Why Is There So Much Sickness In The Church? is available worldwide through Amazon in Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover formats https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FV5YCQS8 , The book is also available on Barnesandnoble.A Faith-Based Examination of a Difficult QuestionMany believers struggle to reconcile the presence of sickness with biblical teachings on healing and restoration. In Why Is There So Much Sickness In The Church?, Dr. Karla Nash addresses these concerns through scriptural study and practical reflection. The book encourages readers to move beyond assumptions and explore what the Bible teaches about sanctification, obedience, faith, and personal transformation. Through accessible language and clear biblical references, Dr. Karla Nash provides guidance for individuals seeking answers while navigating challenges in their spiritual journey.Encouraging Readers to Pursue Spiritual MaturityA central message throughout the book is the importance of developing a deeper relationship with God. Dr. Karla Nash emphasizes that spiritual growth requires intentional faith, daily obedience, and a willingness to align one's life with biblical principles. Readers are encouraged to examine their spiritual habits, strengthen their trust in God, and pursue greater understanding of His purpose for their lives. The book presents faith as an active process that influences how believers respond to adversity, uncertainty, and personal struggles. This approach makes the book relevant to both longtime Christians and those seeking a stronger foundation in their faith.Insights Shaped by Ministry and Counseling ExperienceThe perspectives presented in the book reflect Dr. Karla Nash's diverse professional and ministry background. As a Youth Pastor, Clinical Psychologist, and Clinical, Spiritual, and Crisis Counselor, she has worked extensively with individuals facing emotional, spiritual, and personal challenges. Based in San Diego, California, Dr. Karla Nash leads youth outreach efforts that focus on helping young people develop resilience, strengthen their faith, and make sound life decisions rooted in biblical values. Her counseling and ministry work consistently emphasize personal responsibility, spiritual development, and a God-centered approach to life's challenges."The purpose of this book is to encourage believers to seek God more deeply, trust His Word, and grow in their understanding of His promises," said Dr. Karla Nash, Author, Youth Pastor, and Clinical Psychologist. "My hope is that readers will find both encouragement and spiritual direction as they explore these important questions."A Resource for Reflection, Faith, and Renewed PerspectiveReaders looking for a faith-centered discussion of healing, spiritual growth, and biblical truth will find meaningful insights throughout Why Is There So Much Sickness In The Church?. The book encourages thoughtful reflection while offering practical guidance for strengthening one's walk with God. Here is a recent article published about the book About Dr. Karla NashDr. Karla Nash is a Youth Pastor, Clinical Psychologist, and counselor dedicated to helping individuals build strong spiritual foundations and emotional resilience. Through ministry, counseling, and teaching, she encourages people to place God first, develop healthy life habits, and pursue lives guided by faith, purpose, and personal growth. Her work focuses on empowering individuals to navigate life's challenges while cultivating a deeper relationship with God.

Why Is There So Much Sickness In The Church?

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