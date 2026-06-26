Marie Hamilton Launches Enchanted Beginnings, a Holistic Healing Business Inspired by Her Personal Journey

Born during two cancer diagnoses, Enchanted Beginnings offers sound healing, crystal therapy, tuning forks, and flower therapy in transformational sessions

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marie Hamilton, entrepreneur, metaphysical practitioner, multi-best-selling author, Reiki Master, and internationally recognized sound healer, is proud to announce the official launch of Enchanted Beginnings, a holistic healing business created to help others experience peace, renewal, and hope through sound, energy, crystal, and spiritual wellness practices.The name Enchanted Beginnings was born during a time when Hamilton’s body and spirit were seeking relief, rest, and restoration after several surgeries. The year prior had been terrifying and painful, as she faced the reality of two different cancers living in her body in two different organs. After a life-threatening internal bleed, multiple surgeries, and diagnoses of two separate cancers, Hamilton began a journey of healing that inspired the creation of Enchanted Beginnings. Through the long and often overwhelming healing process, she found herself drawn deeper into the modalities she had long believed in: sound healing, energy work, crystal therapy, flower therapy, spiritual connection, and prayer.“In that time of peace and relaxation, the name came to me,” says Hamilton. “Enchanted Beginnings felt like the perfect reflection of what I had lived. The fight against cancer is real, and my journey took me to a spiritual place of hope. It reminded me of the beauty of starting fresh, waking up to smell the roses, and realizing that every challenge can become a beginning.”Enchanted Beginnings offers personal private sessions and group healing experiences using sound, crystals, tuning forks, energy work, and other holistic wellness practices designed to support relaxation, balance, emotional release, spiritual connection, and overall well-being. Hamilton’s work centers on the belief that transformation can take place in every season of life—through subtle shifts in wellness, as well as major life changes.“As I went through cancer and healing, I felt alone, almost like a leper,” she shares. “I don’t want others to feel that way. I want to give people an enchanted moment of living, hope, and peace. Whether someone is facing cancer, grief, survival, or any life challenge, there is always a beginning.”Hamilton is a third level master-certified sound healer, through courses offered by Life Changing Energy which are accredited by the Complementary Medical Association. She was recognized as Global Sound Healer #23 in the 2025 Sound and Energy Healer of the Year awards. Her healing work includes sound baths, crystal healing, tuning forks, Tibetan bowls, Reiki, and Life Changing Energy practices. She is also certified in flower therapies and spiritual angel work, which are reflected in the symbolism of the Enchanted Beginnings brand.The Enchanted Beginnings logo features flowers as a representation of blooming, life cycles, and seasons of transformation. For Hamilton, the floral imagery also connects to archangels, spiritual guidance, God, Source, and the Universe.“The flowers represent blooming through every season,” says Hamilton. “Life has always been a beginning, even when we are not aware of it. Sometimes we only see the pain, but later we realize something new was being born within us.”The launch of Enchanted Beginnings also aligns with an important milestone in Hamilton’s author journey: the one-year anniversary of “Whispers of the Soul,” the international best-selling anthology in which she shared her story of resilience, awakening, and healing from within. Her chapter, “BIG SCREEN T.V.,” explored trauma, silence, and the long process of reclaiming her voice through faith, therapy, meditation, and holistic healing.Hamilton has become an international best-selling author twice already with her contributions to two collaborative books, “Whispers of the Soul” and “The Call Within.” She is now preparing for the release of her next book project, anticipated in September, continuing her mission to share messages of hope, healing, survival, and spiritual transformation.Through Enchanted Beginnings, Hamilton hopes to create a safe, sacred space for others to reconnect with themselves, find peace in the midst of life’s challenges, and remember that healing is not always immediate but it is possible.“The name is fitting because I believe transformation happens in the mind, spirit, and soul,” she says. “Whether the change is subtle or life-changing, every moment of healing can become an enchanted beginning.”For more information about Marie Hamilton’s work or to schedule a private or group session, visit her Facebook page at Marie Hamilton Castro or email gemscrystalslove@gmail.com.

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