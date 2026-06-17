Mission Air Conditioning Launches the Mission Care Plan for Rio Grande Valley Homeowners

Mission Air Conditioning serves McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley with honest, local HVAC service.

McAllen HVAC company introduces a membership-based maintenance program with priority scheduling and twice-yearly tune-ups for South Texas homeowners.

The Care Plan is how we make sure the homeowners who trust us with their systems are taken care of first. It's the way we think HVAC service should work.” — Jose Zavala, Mission Air Conditioning

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Air Conditioning , a locally owned HVAC company serving McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley, has announced the launch of the Mission Care Plan , a membership-based HVAC maintenance program designed to help South Texas homeowners maintain their air conditioning systems and avoid costly emergency repairs during the region's extreme summer season.The Mission Care Plan includes two comprehensive tune-ups per year (spring and fall), priority scheduling for service calls, and discounted parts and labor on any repairs. The program is designed specifically for the demands of the RGV climate, where air conditioning systems run nine to eleven months per year and face conditions that accelerate wear compared to HVAC systems in cooler parts of the country."Most homeowners don't think about their AC until it stops working, and in South Texas, that usually happens in the middle of July when it's over a hundred degrees and every HVAC company in the Valley is backed up two weeks," said Jose Zavala, owner of Mission Air Conditioning. "The Mission Care Plan is about changing that dynamic. Our members get two tune-ups a year on a schedule that makes sense for this climate, and they go to the front of the line when something goes wrong."The program's twice-yearly service cadence, one in spring before peak demand and another in fall after the heaviest months of operation, aligns with recommendations from HVAC industry organizations for high-use climates. In the Rio Grande Valley, where summer temperatures regularly exceed 100°F and humidity remains high throughout the season, the extended runtime of residential AC systems creates wear patterns not accounted for in the once-a-year maintenance intervals common in other regions.Mission Care Plan members receive a full system inspection and tune-up at each visit, including refrigerant level check, condenser and evaporator coil cleaning, electrical component testing, condensate drain line clearing, and air filter service. Priority scheduling ensures that plan members are not placed in the general queue during peak-demand periods. This is a meaningful benefit during summer months when service response times across the industry can stretch to several days."We're a two-person operation, my technician and myself," Zavala added. "The Care Plan is how we make sure the homeowners who trust us with their systems are taken care of first. This is the way we think HVAC service should work."The Mission Care Plan is available to new and existing Mission Air Conditioning customers in McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and surrounding Rio Grande Valley communities. Enrollment is open year-round. Homeowners interested in the plan can contact Mission Air Conditioning through the company's website or by phone.About Mission Air ConditioningMission Air Conditioning is a locally owned HVAC company serving McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and the Rio Grande Valley. Specializing in AC repair, AC replacement, HVAC maintenance, and spray foam insulation, Mission Air provides honest, no-pressure service to residential and light commercial customers across South Texas. Learn more at missionaircon.com.Media Contact:Jose ZavalaMission Air Conditioning(956) 391-7589josehvac2015@gmail.com###

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