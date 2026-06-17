Governor Hochul Announces Nearly 3 Million New Yorkers to Receive Over $2 Billion in Tax Relief This Summer and Fall

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “Property taxes often decide whether a family can stay in the home they have lived in for decades. That burden weighs heaviest on seniors living on fixed incomes. STAR is real relief, and it arrives when households need it most. I thank Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and Speaker Heastie for prioritizing it year after year.”

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. said, “STAR Tax Relief provides support to the people who keep our communities thriving — our homeowners and our seniors. As the first round of checks are being distributed, I encourage eligible New Yorkers to sign up for direct deposit to receive the funds quickly and securely. This program reflects an ongoing commitment to smarter, faster, and fairer aid for those who need it most. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s focus on assisting those who are struggling with affordability in our state.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “In the middle of an affordability crisis, approximately three million eligible homeowners across our State will receive a STAR property tax relief that will help minimize one of their biggest household expenses. I want to thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing this benefit program. I encourage Bronxites to reach out if they need assistance with STAR and other property tax freeze programs.”

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “At a time when New Yorkers are feeling the strain of rising costs, the STAR program continues to be one of the most effective tools we have to deliver real, immediate relief. This next phase means thousands of homeowners in Southeast Queens and across the state will see money returned to their pockets when they need it most. I applaud Governor Hochul for advancing this critical support and ensuring that seniors, working families, and longtime homeowners can remain rooted in the communities they’ve built. This is government doing what it should — easing burdens and helping people.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “For many homeowners in Southeast Queens, rising costs continue to place pressure on household budgets. The STAR program provides meaningful property tax relief that helps families, seniors and longtime residents remain in the communities they have worked hard to build. I encourage all eligible homeowners to take advantage of this benefit and enroll in direct deposit to ensure they receive their STAR credit as quickly and securely as possible. At a time when affordability remains one of the top concerns I hear from constituents, programs like STAR help provide real relief and greater financial stability for New York families. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to helping New Yorkers.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “At a time when many families are facing rising housing and living expenses, the STAR program continues to provide critical tax relief for homeowners and seniors. I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to enroll and sign up for direct deposit so they can receive their STAR benefits as efficiently as possible and keep more money in their pockets. I would also like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued commitment to easing the financial burden on New Yorkers and ensuring that homeowners and seniors have access to the resources they need to remain in their homes and communities.”

State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey said“Homeownership and ensuring that working families can afford to stay in their homes is essential. Phase two of the STAR program is delivering necessary relief directly to the pockets of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, including up to $1,500 for our seniors. Housing stabilization, easing the burden of property taxes, and investing back into our neighborhoods is just part of the solution. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul, my colleagues in government and our community for their efforts in supporting affordability for homeowners in New York.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “With the cost-of-living squeezing family budgets, this next phase of the STAR program delivers property tax relief when New Yorkers need it most. By putting up to $1,500 back into the pockets of our seniors and working families, we are keeping our communities affordable and helping our neighbors stay in their homes. Thank you to Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the State Legislature for continuing with this important financial commitment.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos said, “At a time when so many families are feeling the pressure of rising costs, every dollar matters. I commend Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in programs like STAR, which provide meaningful relief to homeowners, help families remain in their communities, and strengthen their financial stability. By putting money back into the pockets of New Yorkers, we are helping make our state more affordable for working families, seniors, and homeowners.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “The STAR program is providing millions of New York State families with meaningful tax relief this year. This assistance helps ease one of the financial burdens associated with homeownership and gives families greater flexibility in managing their household budgets. As these benefits begin reaching homeowners, I encourage all eligible residents to enroll in the STAR Credit Direct Deposit Program and thank Governor Hochul for working with the Legislature to continue providing this support for property owners across our state.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “The STAR program has been a lifeline for families and seniors across New York. With inflation continuing unabated and gas prices through the roof, millions of New Yorkers are more reliant than ever on property tax relief. I'm grateful to the Governor for her support of this program, and I join her in encouraging all eligible homeowners to enroll.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “At a time when too many New Yorkers are fighting to remain rooted in the homes and communities they helped build, meaningful relief matters. Tax relief is not an abstract promise when it reaches the kitchen tables of working families, seniors, and homeowners. The STAR program reflects a simple but powerful principle: public dollars must serve the public good by easing the burdens people feel most. I commend Governor Hochul and the Legislature for working together to deliver practical relief that strengthens household stability and demonstrates what responsive, people-centered government looks like.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Property taxes are one of the biggest expenses many homeowners face, so any relief can make a real difference. The STAR program helps families, seniors, and homeowners keep more money in their pockets and provides some breathing room as they deal with the rising costs of everyday life. Thank you to Governor Hochul for continuing to deliver tax relief for homeowners across Central New York.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “The STAR Program is one of the most essential mechanisms we have to ensure that our Older New Yorkers can age in place, with dignity and love, in the community of their choosing. I am heartened that this process is underway; combined with enhancements to SCRIE and SHE passed by the Legislature and Governor Hochul in the FY 2026-27 Budget we can finally say to our Seniors that they are our number one priority.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The STAR program is one of many ways we are tackling affordability in New York and making our state a place where everyone is able to live and thrive. With billions in relief being sent out, including millions for the Finger Lakes region, I want to thank Governor Hochul for putting money back in the pockets of New Yorkers and for her commitment to increasing the quality of life across our state.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Property tax relief is on the way to homeowners across the Mid-Hudson Valley and Capital Region, and I’m proud to have fought to make it happen. The STAR program is a major help for seniors and working families to ease the burden of rising costs and put money back into the pockets of homeowners. This is how government should work, and I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to this program. I’ll keep fighting to deliver the tax relief New Yorkers deserve.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “One of my top priorities as a legislator will always be making sure that everyday, hardworking New Yorkers are able to afford where they live, and programs such as STAR offer one way for homeowners to get some financial relief. My office works with my constituents daily to ensure that as many eligible people as possible apply for this program, and I am glad that soon they’ll be seeing these checks arrive. From families to older adults, we must continue prioritizing putting money back into our neighbors’ pockets. Thank you to Governor Hochul for remaining committed to programs that alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by taxpayers statewide.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Homeownership is how many New Yorkers invest in their communities, plan for the future, and build generational wealth. By extending the STAR program, Governor Hochul is helping eligible homeowners and seniors hold onto more of what they earn while making it easier to receive that relief through direct deposit. This is meaningful support for households working to stay rooted in the places they call home.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “Homeownership remains one of the most important ways families build stability and wealth, and I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to deliver meaningful property tax relief through the STAR program to homeowners across New York, including hundreds of thousands of residents in Western New York. As household costs continue to rise, this assistance eases financial pressure for working families and older New Yorkers, allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned money and remain in their homes and communities.”

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, “The STAR program is a valuable resource that allows eligible New York residents to manage their property taxes. In 2025, over 582,000 Long Island residents benefited from approximately $698.4 million in STAR tax relief, putting money back into the pockets of hardworking families. For residents of Senate District 6, these savings can make a meaningful difference in easing the cost of living.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Amidst the worst affordability crisis since 2008, families are struggling and looking for relief now more than ever. I'm thrilled that more than $2 billion is being put back in the pockets of eligible homeowners across the state, including our seniors, and that tens of thousands of Capital Region families will benefit from the STAR program, helping to keep them in their homes. If you haven't already, make sure to enroll in the STAR Credit Direct Deposit Program! I want to thank Governor Hochul and my legislative colleagues for once again funding a program that provides tangible, direct relief for so many here in our Capital Region.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “At a time when many families are feeling the pressure of rising costs, the STAR program continues to provide important tax relief for homeowners across New York. Whether it's helping seniors on fixed incomes remain in their homes or giving working families a little more breathing room in their budgets, these benefits make a real difference. I encourage eligible homeowners to take advantage of this program and ensure they are receiving the relief they have earned. I’d like to thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Taxation and Finance for looking out for our taxpayers and making conscious efforts to make New York more affordable."

State Senator Sam Sutton said, “As families struggle with rising costs, this program provides much-needed relief for the homeowners and seniors throughout our community. For residents on fixed incomes, middle-class families, and longtime homeowners, these savings can make a real difference and help them stay in the homes and neighborhoods they have worked so hard to build. I am grateful for Governor Hochul's continued commitment to providing meaningful tax relief for New Yorkers, and I encourage all eligible residents to enroll in direct deposit so they can receive their STAR benefits faster and more conveniently.”

State Senator Erik Bottcher said, “As New Yorkers continue to grapple with the high cost of living, programs like STAR provide important relief that helps homeowners and seniors remain in the communities they call home. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to delivering meaningful property tax relief to millions of New Yorkers through this vital program. For many older adults and middle-class homeowners in New York City, these benefits can make a real difference, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to take advantage of the STAR program and explore direct deposit options to receive their benefits as quickly and conveniently as possible.”

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “With the cost of living continuing to rise, property tax relief can make a meaningful difference for homeowners and seniors. The STAR program puts money back into people’s pockets and helps families across Western New York afford the communities they’ve worked hard to call home. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to making New York more affordable.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “At a time when many New Yorkers are facing rising costs and increasing financial pressures, programs like STAR provide meaningful relief to homeowners and seniors across our state. I thank Governor Hochul and Assembly Democrats for their continued commitment to affordability and for ensuring that eligible New Yorkers can access this important tax relief. New York is committed to making life more affordable for working families, homeowners, and seniors. I encourage every eligible New Yorker to enroll and take advantage of the support available to them.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “At a time when affordability is on the mind of all New Yorkers, I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to support the STAR Program that helps homeowners and seniors with the costs of property taxes. I encourage all homeowners to check their eligibility and make sure they are signed up. STAR and Enhanced STAR can help provide immediate relief from property taxes.”

Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “Through the STAR program, Governor Kathy Hochul is putting money back into the pockets of Western New York homeowners and seniors. I implore new applicants to apply as soon as they can.”

Assemblymember Michael Benedetto said, “As affordability remains a challenge for many New Yorkers, this tax relief will help put money back into the pockets of homeowners and seniors. I applaud Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to providing this important relief and encourage all eligible residents to sign up to receive their benefits quickly.”

Assemblymember Charles D. Lavine said, “I applaud the continued efforts of Governor Hochul to address the affordability crisis affecting Nassau County residents. This round of STAR tax relief comes at a time when families are being crushed by rising costs and confront federal assistance program cuts that they rely on to make ends meet. This relief payment to residents represents real financial relief at the right time.

Assemblymember David Weprin said, “I commend Governor Hochul for advancing the next phase of this critical tax relief, which will provide much-needed support to millions of New Yorkers this summer and fall. For many middle-class families, seniors, and homeowners, every dollar matters, and these savings will help ease the burden of property taxes and deliver meaningful savings. I encourage all eligible residents to ensure they are enrolled and take advantage of the relief available to them.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “Making New York more affordable for our seniors and middle-class families is one of my highest priorities. The STAR Tax Relief Program, funded through the New York State budget, will deliver relief to thousands of residents in Monroe County and the City of Rochester, putting much-needed money back in people’s pockets as we head into the summer months. I am proud to have worked alongside my State Legislative colleagues and Governor Hochul to continue this critical tax cut.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “New Yorkers will soon be receiving checks for the STAR Tax Relief program, a program that I gladly support in the New York State budget year after year as it lowers taxes for homeowners. One way to receive your check faster is to enroll in the STAR Credit Direct Deposit Program and I encourage our residents to enroll. Affordability is top of mind for many, and this program puts money back in New Yorkers’ pockets and is an important benefit for our homeowners. Thank you to Governor Hochul for continuing to support this program.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “Owning a home is about more than having a place to live. It’s about building a future, raising a family, and putting down roots in a community. Programs like STAR help make that possible by providing property tax relief to homeowners and seniors. For many families, that extra savings can help with everyday expenses, home improvements, or planning for the future. It also helps homeowners maintain their properties, strengthen their neighborhoods, and continue investing in the communities they call home. I thank Governor Hochul for supporting important initiatives like STAR across New York State.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “STAR is an important way Governor Hochul, the Assembly and Senate budget state dollars to lower costs for New York families. Established decades ago, Basic STAR and Enhanced STAR help reduce the burden of school property taxes across the state. The focus of our adopted state budget was to address affordability issues for New York families through a range of state programs. This year’s announcement of our continuing STAR commitment is a reminder for property taxpayers to check and make sure they are receiving eligible benefits.”

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “The Assembly Majority and Governor Kathy Hochul have prioritized initiatives that help to make New York State a more affordable place to live. The School Tax Relief (STAR) program aligns with that goal, providing much needed relief to millions of homeowners in our state. More than 474,000 people in New York City alone will receive nearly $149.7 million in tax relief. As state lawmakers, we have to do everything in our power to put money back into the pockets of our fellow New Yorkers — especially in light of inflation and an ongoing financial strain created by funding cuts in Washington.”

Assemblymember Rebecca A. Seawright said, “With affordability remaining a top concern for New Yorkers, the STAR tax credit provides critical relief for homeowners and older adults facing rising costs. For many seniors living on fixed incomes, this assistance helps make it possible to remain in their homes and communities. I commend Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize programs that put money back into the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers and support aging in place.”

Assemblymember Pamela J. Hunter said, “The STAR program continues to provide meaningful relief for homeowners, seniors, and families across New York State. At a time when affordability remains one of the top concerns for the people I represent, this program helps ease the burden of school property taxes and puts money back where it belongs: in the pockets of New Yorkers. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the Legislature for continuing to prioritize real, direct support for working families and older residents.”

Assemblymember Phil Ramos said, “Long Island is home to more STAR recipients than any other region of New York, making this program an important source of tax relief for homeowners across Suffolk and Nassau counties. At a time when families are facing higher costs for everyday necessities, the STAR benefit helps ease the burden of property taxes and puts money back into household budgets. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to affordability and to helping Long Islanders remain in the communities they proudly call home.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “Affordability is a top issue for New York residents. These school tax credit programs are a welcome relief for so many people struggling to pay for the high cost of food, housing, and childcare. I’m proud to have worked with my Assembly Majority colleagues and the Governor, to help both new and existing homeowners receive some needed tax relief.”

Assemblymember Robert Carroll said, “The STAR program provides much needed financial benefits to millions of households throughout our state. I commend Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to make New York more affordable for all and ensuring that the STAR program, which is especially vital for working families and seniors, is expeditiously implemented.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “This is the type of real results that New Yorkers need — and once again it’s Governor Hochul who is stepping up to provide this beneficial financial relief. The STAR program isn’t just a check, it’s a way of helping millions of homeowners in New York maintain economic stability and truly puts money back into people’s pockets which our Governor has continued to do time and time again.”

Assemblymember Pat Burke said, “Working families are being squeezed by rising costs on everything from groceries and gas to utilities — but the STAR program puts money back into homeowners' pockets and helps seniors stay in their homes. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul and my colleagues in state government for continuing to prioritize affordability and deliver meaningful relief to millions of New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “Hardworking families, seniors, and new homeowners in Nassau County deserve meaningful property tax relief. Through the state-funded School Tax Relief (STAR) program, eligible local households will once again see direct school property tax savings this year. I appreciate the Governor for her efforts in easing the burden for property taxpayers.”

Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, “The STAR program continues to provide meaningful relief for homeowners across New York State, helping families and seniors to manage rising costs. As the first round of STAR checks are distributed, eligible residents can look forward to receiving financial support that will make a real difference in household budgets. As always, eligible homeowners who are not already enrolled are encouraged to sign up and take advantage of this valuable tax relief program. I thank the Governor for taking these steps to make New York more affordable.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “The STAR program continues to be one of the most important tools we have to provide direct relief to homeowners and strengthen affordability for families and older New Yorkers across the state. By helping reduce the burden of property taxes, this program allows more residents to remain in their homes, investing in their communities and building strong neighborhoods. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued focus on affordability and her commitment to delivering meaningful support that allows homeowners to thrive throughout our state.”

Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson said, “At a time when Southeast Queens seniors and working class families are faced with increasing costs of living, it remains a top priority of mine to help provide the 31st Assembly District with ongoing financial relief. That is why I'm excited to join Governor Hochul in announcing that the first round of STAR Tax Relief checks will soon be arriving in mailboxes and direct deposit accounts of small homeowners across the state. Putting money back into the pockets of our communities will help reduce the burden of school property taxes, and provide New Yorkers with the relief they need to help make ends meet.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “Property tax relief is on the way for Rochester homeowners and seniors. As school tax due dates approach, these STAR credits will provide direct financial relief—ranging from several hundred to over a thousand dollars for eligible households. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in delivering this critical funding, which serves as a vital investment in keeping our communities affordable and stable."

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said, “Today, we are putting money back where it belongs: in the pockets of New Yorkers. Through the STAR tax relief program, millions of homeowners are receiving billions of dollars in financial relief at a time when every penny counts. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, this program is delivering tax exemptions and checks worth up to $1,500, providing $150 million to half a million households in New York City alone. Relieved of the burden of property taxes, working families and seniors keep more of their hard earned money and strengthen their financial security. This is exactly what people first government looks like, making New York more affordable, expanding opportunity, and helping families build a brighter, more secure future.”