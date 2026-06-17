Champlain Hudson Power Express Project Complete

New York State Public Service Commission Chair and CEO Rory M. Christian said, “The completion of the Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line demonstrates Governor Hochul’s commitment to solutions that have real impacts on the daily lives of New Yorkers. Consumers will experience lower energy costs, improved health outcomes as a result of reduced reliance on higher-emitting and more expensive power generation resources that contribute to air pollution, and enhanced reliability of electricity service for the New York City area. The power now available to New York City from the energized CHPE line is a major win for consumers, especially those who reside within historically underserved communities.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “All one has to do is read the latest headlines to understand the importance of securing clean and reliable sources of energy and thanks to the vision and determination of Governor Hochul, New York is doing just that. DOT is proud to have worked with our state partners to deliver the Champlain Hudson Power Express - helping supply New York’s energy needs to sustain our continued economic growth.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The Champlain Hudson Power Express project brings clean, renewable energy to bolster the reliability of New York City’s grid and improve public health by reducing harmful emissions, particularly in our most vulnerable communities. This milestone, in combination with Governor Hochul’s legacy of historic energy affordability and reliability investments, is helping secure clean and reliable energy, creating good-paying jobs, and prioritizing climate equity that benefits all New Yorkers.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “A plentiful supply of reliable and affordable clean energy is essential to power New York State’s economic future. The New York State Department of Labor, working with Governor Hochul and our agency partners, is proud to continue our efforts connecting New Yorkers with rewarding and in-demand careers in the clean energy sector, building the skilled workforce necessary to support our progress toward a clean energy grid and economy.”

New York State Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Our congratulations to Governor Hochul and the entire CHPE team on delivering and energizing this vital infrastructure on time. CHPE is already serving as a reliable lifeline for New York City’s power system, providing economic and community benefits for New Yorkers now that will continue for decades to come. We at NYPA are proud to be playing an important role, working closely with our partners at TDI, NYSERDA, and ConEd, in connecting the Champlain Hudson Power Express to New York City’s grid.”

New York Secretary of State Walter Mosley said, “This is a watershed moment for the future of energy policy in New York State as well as the many New York City consumers who will now benefit from clean, reliable and resilient energy. The innovative idea to create a pathway between Canadian hydropower and New York City has come to fruition through the hard work of Transmission Developers, Inc. and multiple state agencies. The Department of State is thrilled to have played a role in making this bold vision a reality and supporting the Governor’s pragmatic and effective State Energy Plan. This milestone is a testament to the fact that great things can happen when the public and private sectors work together toward a clean and reliable energy economy.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavitsky said, “As clean hydropower comes online, New York can lean less on the fossil fuels concentrated in our communities. That means healthier air for Queens families and a stronger grid for the entire city. I thank Governor Hochul for delivering it."

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “I am happy to see the Champlain Hudson Power Express project come online, meeting 20 percent of New York City’s energy needs with clean, reliable hydropower. This project is a critical step in reducing emissions and addressing New York City’s shrinking reliability margin,”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “As New York continues to transition away from fossil fuel dependence to a cleaner energy future, projects like CHPE play an essential role. The delivery of large quantities of clean electricity into the downstate region will help reduce emissions and provide an important new source of dependable power for the electric grid. I am very pleased that in this project Governor Kathy Hochul demonstrates the importance of renewable energy and her commitment to expand essential transmission capacity for New York State.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “The Champlain Hudson Power Express shows what is possible when we make ambitious public investments and see them through. New Yorkers deserve a future powered by clean, reliable, affordable energy; this project brings that future within reach,” said Mayor Mamdani. “It is the result of sustained organizing, partnership and public commitment, and New York City is proud to have been a partner in making it happen. In the wealthiest city in the world's richest country, all New Yorkers deserve access to clean and affordable energy.”