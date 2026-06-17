Washington County Announces Extended Independence Day Holiday Closure in Celebration of America's 250th Celebration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 16, 2026

Washington County Announces Extended Independence Day Holiday Closure in Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL – The Washington County Board of County Commissioners announces that County offices will be closed from Thursday, July 2, through Monday, July 6, 2026, in observance of Independence Day and in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The extended holiday schedule follows Governor Ron DeSantis' recent announcement providing additional days off for State of Florida employees as part of the state's commemoration of America's 250 celebration.

The Board is pleased to provide County employees additional time to celebrate this once-in-a-generation occasion with their families and communities while honoring the sacrifices made by generations of Americans.

County offices will be closed on:

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 (Independence Day holiday observance)

Monday, July 6, 2026

Regular County operations will resume on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly for any County business requiring in-person assistance during the closure period. Essential public safety and emergency services will continue operating without interruption.

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners joins citizens across Florida in celebrating this historic milestone and encourages residents to participate in local Independence Day activities and America 250 commemorative events.

For additional information regarding County office closures, please contact the Washington County Board of County Commissioners at 850.638.6200 or visit www.washingtonfl.com.

###