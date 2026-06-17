Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest Exhibition Opens in Montgomery on July 6

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the Alabama State Council on the Arts have partnered to present an upcoming photo exhibition at the Georgine Clarke Alabama Artists Gallery in downtown Montgomery, Alabama.

The Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest Retrospective will feature nature and outdoor recreation images from 41 photographers who placed in ADCNR’s photo contest between 2021 and 2025. The free exhibit will open at 1 p.m. on July 6, 2026. The public, featured photographers and media are invited to attend the opening reception at the gallery on Friday, July 10, from 2-4 p.m. The gallery is located on the first floor of the RSA Tower at 201 Monroe Street in Montgomery.

“Alabama’s abundant wildlife, public lands and outdoor recreation opportunities make it the perfect destination for outdoor photography,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “Each year, nearly two thousand images are entered in the Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest by some of the best amateur photographers in our state and from across the country. We are honored to partner with the Alabama State Council on the Arts to showcase their work in this exhibit.”

The annual Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest is a joint project between ADCNR and the Alabama Tourism Department and features 10 categories including Alabama State Parks, Birds, Bugs and Butterflies, Cold-blooded Critters, Nature-Based Recreation, Scenic, Shoots and Roots, Sweet Home Alabama, Wildlife and Young Photographers. The contest focuses on traditional photography techniques and the use of handheld cameras. Qualifying photos must have been taken in Alabama. Any amateur photographer not employed by ADCNR is encouraged to enter. An opening date for the 2027 contest will be announced this summer.

“Alabama’s landscapes and remarkable biodiversity are part of what make our state so distinctive, offering photographers endless opportunities to capture the beauty of our state,” said Dr. Elliot Knight, Executive Director of the Arts Council. “The Alabama State Council on the Arts is proud to partner with the Conservation Department to present this retrospective and celebrate the creativity of Alabama photographers whose work invites us to look more closely at the natural world around us.”

Photographers Featured in the Exhibition

Amata Hinkle

Gene Tilly

Keith Bozeman

Robin Taylor

Amber Hart

Glenn Wills

Laurie Schaerer

Ryan Beverly

Angela Dothard

Hannah Sumner

Lisa Floyd

Sophia Haines

Arthur Davis

Jeff Hampton

Loralee Manas

David Huber

Benjamin Rollings

Jennifer Grainger

Maranda Mink

Tucker Heptinstall

Beth Tatersall

Jim Flynn

Mark Watts

Urvi Mysore

Brad Lackey

John Denney, III

Matthews Dees

Virginia Mitchell

Brent Eanes

Jon Whitaker

Mitford Fontaine, Sr.

Weston Brown

Christopher Baker

Joshua Allen

Elizabeth Soto

Christopher Jessee

Joshua Smith

Peter Marting

Drew Senter

Karen Chiasson

Richard Curtain

For more information about the Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest including category descriptions, contest rules and previous winning images, visit outdooralabama.com/photocontest.

About the Georgine Clarke Alabama Artists Gallery

The Georgine Clarke Alabama Artists Gallery promotes the creative talents of Alabamians through exhibitions, publicity and educational programs. The gallery is free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, from 1-4:45 p.m. For more information, call (334) 242-5150 or email Gallery Director Amy Jenkins at amy@arts.alabama.gov.

About the Alabama State Council on the Arts

The Council on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Alabama. The Council works to expand and preserve the state’s cultural resources by supporting nonprofit arts organizations, schools, colleges, units of local government, and individual artists. Arts programs, assisted by Council grants, have a track record of enhancing community development, education, cultural tourism, and overall quality of life in all regions of the state. For more information, visit arts.alabama.gov.

About ADCNR

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at outdooralabama.com.

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