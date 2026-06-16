State Police Arrest Laurel Man for Attempted Murder

Date Posted: Tuesday, June 16th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 67-year-old Blair Bennett, of Laurel, Delaware, for attempted murder and related charges following a shooting that occurred early this morning in Laurel.

On June 16, 2026, at approximately 2:35 a.m., troopers, along with the Laurel Police Department, responded to a residence on the 6200 block of Phillips Landing Road in Laurel for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and provided medical aide. The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The investigation revealed that during an argument the suspect, Blair Bennett, shot the victim. He was taken into custody at the residence without incident. Another person was in the home at the time but was not injured.

Bennett was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $3,198,000 cash bond.

Attempted Murder 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.