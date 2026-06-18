EDRM Releases Information Governance Reference Model (IGRM) v4.1 with Comprehensive Updates for Unified Governance

Information Governance Reference Model 4.1

Revision Reflects Evolving Governance Needs in Era of AI, Data Privacy, and Cross-Functional Collaboration

Bringing v4.1 to life was a collaborative effort by a remarkable community of practitioners who volunteered their expertise and energy.” — Eric Mandel, director, Global Advisory Services, KLDiscovery Ontrack

CORBETT, OR, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), a leading standards organization for global best practices in e-discovery, information governance, and legal technology, has released the Information Governance Reference Model (IGRM) version 4.1, the first major revision to the IGRM since 2012.

The IGRM provides an intellectual framework that advocates policy and process integration across information stakeholders, including:

• Business unit leaders that create and use information to deliver value

• Information Technology (IT) personnel responsible for ensuring the integrity and availability of information systems

• Security professionals responsible for protecting the confidentiality of organizational information

• Records and Information Management (RIM) personnel responsible for the retention and timely disposition of records

• Legal counsel responsible for managing legal and regulatory risk

• Risk professionals responsible for governance, regulatory compliance, and enterprise risk management

• Privacy professionals managing obligations related to personal information.

“The world of information governance has changed profoundly over the past decade,” noted Eric Mandel, IGRM project trustee and director, Global Advisory Services at KLDiscovery Ontrack. “Bringing v4.1 to life was a collaborative effort by a remarkable community of practitioners who volunteered their expertise and energy. I’m deeply grateful to every contributor to the model and the user documentation. This release reflects the collective wisdom of the team and a shared commitment to helping organizations navigate the evolving information challenges ahead.”

Organizations face unprecedented challenges in balancing the value, risk, and cost of information. The IGRM v4.1 provides practical guidance on establishing policies and processes that integrate stakeholder perspectives, align competing organizational priorities, and enable enterprises to make informed, defensible decisions about their information throughout its complete lifecycle—from creation through disposal. The model emphasizes the importance of the perpetual policy-process cycle, in which governance continuously evolves through the dynamic interplay between policy development and real-world implementation.

“In today’s information-driven world, and with the rapid evolution of AI, information governance is more important than ever before, both to control risks and to take advantage of new opportunities,” according to David R. Cohen, CEO of ATJustice and chair of EDRM’s Board of Project Trustees. “The updated IGRM provides a foundational model for teaching and understanding information governance and the critical roles of various organizational stakeholders in this process.”

Key enhancements in IGRM v4.1 include expanded guidance on unified governance structures, articulation of stakeholder viewpoints and interdependencies, clearer frameworks for balancing value and risk, and practical strategies for operationalizing information governance at enterprise scale. The updated model guidance reflects lessons learned from organizations worldwide and addresses emerging trends such as the intersection of information governance and data governance in the era of AI-driven business decisions.

"Information governance is not the sole responsibility of any single department or stakeholder," said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. "Effective governance requires collaboration, shared language, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The IGRM v4.1 provides organizations with a reference framework to facilitate these conversations and drive enterprise-wide alignment. It will also serve as the foundation for the upcoming revision to the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) 2.0.”

IGRM 4.1 project contributors include: Matthew Bernstein, David R. Cohen, Robert Daniel, Tara Emory, Kyle Goyette, Ronald Hyams, Doug Kaminski, Brenda Kramer, Paul Mullon, Rebecca Perry, Eric M. Robinson, and Eric Sedwick.

Download the IGRM 4.1 User Guidelines here.

In an abundance of caution to meet various state bar requirements, this communication may be considered attorney advertising and does not constitute legal advice. For more information about EDRM's resources and programs, contact info@edrm.net.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning six continents, and offers an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more at https://edrm.net.

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