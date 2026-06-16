Infant formula recalled because of link to infant botulism cases, including in Washington

For immediate release: June 16, 2026 (26-049)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Thurston County, and officials in two other states are investigating an outbreak of botulism linked to powdered infant formula produced by Nara Organics.

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Three infants in three states have been involved in the outbreak, including one infant in Thurston County, Washington, who was hospitalized and received treatment for infant botulism. All reported cases involved infants who consumed Nara Organics powdered infant formula. Nara Organics has voluntarily recalled the formula. The recalled formula was sold nationwide through Target stores, Target.com, and Nara.com.

If you recently purchased Nara Organics formula:

Do not use it. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it. If you still have the container, record the lot number before discarding. If you have an open container, refer to the CDC’s recommendations.

Throw it away or return it to where you bought it. If you still have the container, record the lot number before discarding. If you have an open container, refer to the CDC’s recommendations. Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled formula using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

that may have touched the recalled formula using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher. Seek immediate medical care if your infant consumed Nara Organics powdered infant formula and has any of these symptoms: Poor feeding Loss of head control Muscle weakness Difficulty swallowing Decreased facial expression

if your infant consumed Nara Organics powdered infant formula and has any of these symptoms:

Symptoms of infant botulism can take as long as several weeks to develop. Parents and caregivers whose infants consumed recalled formula should continue monitoring for symptoms.

Infant botulism is a rare illness that most commonly affects babies less than 6 months of age. Babies get ill when bacteria (Clostridium botulinum) they ingested produce a toxin that can weaken muscles. These bacteria are naturally found in dust, soil, and honey (which should never be given to babies under a year). It is rare for a commercial infant food product to be linked to an outbreak of infant botulism.

This is an active investigation. For the most current updates, visit CDC Outbreak Notice and FDA Recall Information.

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