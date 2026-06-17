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Court Orders National Parks Signage, Including at Muir Woods, to Be Restored

A U.S. District Court ruling issued Friday ordered the Trump administration to restore signage at national parks that was taken down last year. That includes a sign at Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County that documented the contributions of women and Indigenous people to the founding of the park. 

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Court Orders National Parks Signage, Including at Muir Woods, to Be Restored

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