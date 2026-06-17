Analyzing DNA Via Genealogical Databases Is Constitutional

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that the conversion of biological materials recovered from a crime scene, which did not return any DNA matches when run through the FBI’s national DNA database, into a different type of profile useful for genetic genealogical testing via private ancestry-services websites does not violate the constitutional prohibitions on unreasonable searches and seizures.

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