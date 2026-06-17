Relapse May Be Relevant to Mental-Health Diversion Analysis

The Third District Court of Appeal has held that a suspect’s history of relapsing after attending a residential drug-and-alcohol treatment program may be considered in deciding whether to grant him diversion on the condition that he receive rehabilitation services by the same provider under a law designed to give certain defendants with “mental disorders” the opportunity to seek help in lieu of facing criminal sanctions.

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