Special enrollment period open for ClearShare Health members

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) issued a cease-and-desist order against ClearShare Health (ClearShare) on April 24 after it was revealed the company were operating as a business of insurance without obtaining a certificate of authority, which violated the Oregon Insurance Code.

Because of that order, HealthCare.gov has opened a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for members who had coverage with ClearShare at any time during 2026. Those who are currently covered by ClearShare will lose their coverage as of Sept. 1, 2026, unless an earlier cancellation is requested. The SEP began on June 15, 2026, and ends Aug. 14, 2026. Individuals and families can find coverage by visiting HealthCare.gov.

Anyone with issues getting new health insurance can call HealthCare.gov at 800-318-2596 (toll-free) and let them know you are a ClearShare member seeking new coverage. Your Marketplace coverage will generally begin on the first day of the month after you select a plan. To activate your coverage, you must pay your first premium.

You could qualify for an earlier effective date for your Marketplace plan; however, you would need to pay your first month’s premium and premiums for previous months for coverage to start.

ClearShare will continue processing claims for services received before your coverage end date, provided those claims are submitted by the required timeframe.

DFR took this action as part of its ongoing efforts to pursue entities offering health insurance, or marketing products that function as health insurance, but do not have a certificate of authority or are not properly licensed. DFR verifies that insurance companies are solvent (can pay their claims, make good on promises, etc.) and comply with Oregon law. DFR received multiple complaints against ClearShare, which prompted this action.

“Oregonians deserve the security of knowing their health coverage will be there when it’s needed,” said Insurance Commissioner TK Keen. “That is why we act when unlicensed entities put consumers at risk and why we are ensuring consumers have licensed options moving forward.”

It is important to visit HealthCare.gov or work with an Oregon licensed agent in obtaining coverage. Get free local help from a licensed Oregon insurance agent who can help you understand your options and enroll in coverage by visiting OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp. Put in your ZIP code and click Marketplace (HealthCare.gov) to find local help.

Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

Jason.A.Horton@dcbs.oregon.gov