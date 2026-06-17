Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Five Public Safety Bills to Strengthen Law Enforcement and Hold Criminals Accountable

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed five public safety bills aimed at strengthening criminal penalties, combating dangerous drugs and gang activity, enhancing oversight of repeat offenders, and further supporting Florida law enforcement officers.

“Today, I was proud to sign five bills to enhance public safety and support law enforcement,” said Governor DeSantis. “These bills crack down on dangerous drugs, strengthen oversight of repeat offenders, disrupt criminal gangs, support law enforcement, and ensure that violent criminals face serious consequences. Florida is the law and order state, and our commitment to holding criminals accountable and keeping our streets safe forms the foundation for our state’s continued success.”

Since taking office, Governor DeSantis has made support for law enforcement and public safety a top priority. Florida has prohibited local governments from defunding police departments, strengthened penalties for crimes committed against law enforcement officers, increased officer pay, expanded recruitment incentives, and provided more than 10,000 law enforcement recruitment bonuses. During Governor DeSantis’ administration, Florida has achieved a 50-year low in crime.

“Keeping dangerous predators and drugs away from our kids is common sense, and Florida leads the nation in passing common-sense policies,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for providing our prosecutors with the tools they need to push our historic crime lows down even further and keep Florida the best state in the nation to raise a family.”

“The bills signed today send a clear message, Governor DeSantis, the Cabinet, and legislators stand firmly in protecting the great state of Florida,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “These new laws will strengthen our state, give law enforcement additional tools they need to confront criminals, and ensure the safety of our citizens and the millions of visitors who rely on Florida to remain a secure place to live, work, and travel.”

The legislation signed today includes:

SB 432 - Establishes trafficking penalties for xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” strengthens penalties for criminals who market dangerous substances to children, and includes “Meg’s Law,” which addresses the misuse of nitrous oxide.



SB 1332 - Strengthens Florida’s Career Offender Registration Act by requiring in-person registration and enhanced reporting requirements for career offenders, improving information sharing among law enforcement agencies, and increasing accountability for noncompliance.

HB 429 - Modernizes Florida’s criminal gang statutes by recognizing online admissions, social media activity, and other contemporary indicators of gang affiliation when establishing gang involvement for criminal prosecutions.

SB 156 (Officer Jason Raynor Act) - Strengthens protections for law enforcement officers, enhances penalties for violent offenses committed against officers, and honors the legacy of Officer Jason Raynor, who was killed in the line of duty while serving the Daytona Beach community.

SB 436 - Increases penalties for repeat violent offenders, expands felony enhancement provisions for battery offenses, and strengthens consequences for offenders who commit violent crimes against law enforcement officers after release from prison.The bills signed today continue Florida’s efforts to support law enforcement, improve public safety, and ensure violent criminals are held accountable for their actions.