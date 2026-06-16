Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 26 Commences

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii – U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, will host the 12th Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 16-18, 2026.

PALS 26 brings together senior military leaders from allied and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific. The event is an important opportunity to enhance personal and professional relationships amongst the region’s amphibious and maritime community through face-to-face engagements.

PALS continues to be guided by the motto, “Stronger together,” emphasizing the importance of cooperation and coordination when facing a range of challenges, from natural disasters to complex security situations.

“PALS is far more than just a conference; it’s a critical forum for action,” said Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. “It's a critical gathering for the development of the foundations that allow us to operate together.”

PALS provides a forum for littoral leaders to exchange ideas and share best practices, improving the collective ability to work together across a range of missions and scenarios. The experience and expertise assembled at PALS facilitates collaboration among allies and partners from around the world in support of a free-and-open Indo-Pacific region.

PALS 26 will host a series of dynamic panels and in-depth briefings exploring cutting-edge innovations and modernization strategies across a variety of sectors. Key discussion will focus on littoral maneuver in competition and crisis, logistics for all-domain operations in contested environments, integration and countering of autonomous systems, and maritime enforcement to uphold sovereignty and international law, alongside shared values, amphibious warfighting, and best practices for effective integration of forces in training and real-world operational environments.

In attendance this year are delegations from 25 countries including: Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tonga, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. Pacific Marines serve as an expeditionary force-in-readiness, and they operate as air-ground-logistics teams and are forward positioned and actively employed throughout the Indo-Pacific every day.

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PALS 25 queries can be directed via e-mail to mailto:marforpaccommstrat@usmc.mil. The PALS feature page on DVIDS will provide imagery daily for use and distribution: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PALS.