MUA GROUP Honoured with 'Best Multi Family Office & Wealth Structuring Advisory' at the M&A Today – Global Awards 2026

This recognition underscores our mission: to provide families with clarity, strategic organisation and long-term stability in an increasingly complex world.” — Aurore Shaki, Founder and CEO of MUA GROUP

NICE, FRANCE, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUA GROUP, the independent and cross-border Multi Family Office founded in Monaco and led by Aurore Shaki, has been recognised with the 2026 M&A Today – Global Award for Best Multi Family Office & Wealth Structuring Advisory. This distinction reflects the Group’s long-standing commitment to delivering a 360° approach to international wealth governance for families, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals.Founded in 2018 and active across Monaco, France and Luxembourg, MUA GROUP—also known as MUA Multi Family Office—advises clients on the governance, structuring and long-term coordination of personal and business assets. Its expertise includes wealth audit and (re)structuring, estate planning, consolidation, relocation advisory, strategic diversification and operational oversight. The Group operates as a single, independent and confidential point of contact for the families it serves, ensuring long-term consistency across jurisdictions.Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Aurore Shaki, MUA GROUP has developed a modern, cross-disciplinary vision of the Multi Family Office model—one that unifies legal, tax, operational, strategic and intergenerational considerations within a coordinated and international framework. With extensive experience in structuring international groups and advising private clients globally, Aurore Shaki has positioned MUA GROUP as a trusted reference for complex cross-border wealth governance.MUA GROUP’s wealth audit and restructuring methodology stands at the heart of its advisory approach. By conducting a comprehensive analysis of each family’s global situation, the Group identifies structural, civil, tax and succession issues before designing coherent, long-term strategies. This approach has enabled the restructuring of entrepreneurial groups, optimisation of ownership frameworks, enhancement of governance, improvement of liquidity strategies and preparation for intergenerational transmission—always within a bespoke and confidential advisory environment.“This recognition underscores our mission: to provide families with clarity, strategic organisation and long-term stability in an increasingly complex world,” said Aurore Shaki, Founder and CEO of MUA GROUP. “Our role as a Multi Family Office is not limited to financial advisory; it is about building a consistent and coordinated framework that supports families across generations.”A spokesperson for MUA GROUP added: “Our independent and cross-border model—combining wealth structuring, operational coordination and estate planning—allows us to anticipate complexity and secure long-term wealth balances for the families we accompany. We are honoured that our work has been recognised at an international level.”Today, MUA GROUP continues to strengthen its presence between Monaco, France and Luxembourg, advising entrepreneurs, executives, investors, professional athletes and high‑net‑worth families seeking strategic, long‑term and highly personalised wealth governance. Its international and multi‑disciplinary capabilities enable seamless coordination of complex matters such as relocation to Monaco, private investment structuring, real estate advisory, financing and refinancing strategies, and consolidation of global assets.About MUA GROUPMUA GROUP is an independent Multi Family Office founded in Monaco in 2018, with additional presence in France and Luxembourg. The Group provides cross‑border wealth governance, wealth audit and (re)structuring, estate planning, consolidation, diversification and operational coordination. Acting as a dedicated central advisor, MUA GROUP ensures confidentiality, independence and rigorous long-term coordination for international families.ContactMUA GROUP19 boulevard Victor Hugo06000 NiceTel: +33 (0) 4 97 14 86 23Email: contact@mua-group.com

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