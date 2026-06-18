After an 81% Increase in AI Usage, Carepatron Releases AI Scribe v3.0 to Clinicians, Included Free on Every Plan

AI Scribe v3.0 spans the whole session—from pre-session briefing to summaries, coding, and notes—included on every plan, even Free, with no add-on.

We have always believed good AI documentation should be standard for every clinician, not a paid add-on, so it is included on every plan, even Free.” — Jamie Frew, CEO of Carepatron

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carepatron, the all-in-one practice management platform for health and wellness professionals, today began rolling out AI Scribe v3.0, its most advanced AI scribe to date, redesigned around the entire clinical session. As with every version, it is included on every plan, including the Free plan, with no add-on. The release follows rising AI usage among clinicians, up 81% this year.AI Scribe v3.0 turns a session into one connected workflow. Before a session, a briefing surfaces the previous summary, the goals for the visit, and the chief complaint. During the session, the scribe works in person or inside a Carepatron telehealth call. Afterward, an AI summary appears on every note. Clinicians can generate more than one type of note, such as a SOAP note, regenerate a draft, add ICD-10 codes directly on the note, and keep private working notes in a separate scratchpad. Notes anchor to the appointment they document, and every AI draft is clearly flagged for the clinician to review and edit before signing.Most comparable tools put AI documentation behind a higher tier or a monthly add-on. Carepatron has always included it on every plan, so a solo clinician on the Free plan gets the same scribe as a large practice.Documentation is one of the biggest drivers of after-hours work and burnout in private practice. By keeping advanced AI documentation free and built into the everyday workflow, Carepatron is aiming the technology at the problem clinicians actually feel: the notes that follow them home.The practices that lean on AI most are also among the busiest on Carepatron, billing close to three times as much and seeing around twice the clients per clinician as practices that use none, and clinicians point to the same reason: time. The scribe gives back the hours that used to go to writing up notes, time they can spend with more clients or away from the desk."Clinicians are using our AI more every month, not less, and that tells us it earns its place in their day. We have always believed good AI documentation should be standard for every clinician, not a paid add-on, so it is included on every plan, even Free. With v3.0 we rebuilt it around the whole session, not just the recording, and we believe it is now the most complete scribe built for private practice. The technology should be something every clinician gets, not a feature you unlock by paying more."— Jamie Frew, CEO of CarepatronAI Scribe v3.0 is rolling out across plans now. Clinicians can learn more at carepatron.com About CarepatronCarepatron is an all-in-one practice management platform for health and wellness professionals, bringing scheduling, notes, an AI scribe, telehealth, payments, and billing together in one place. Carepatron is built to give clinicians their time back, so they can focus on the people they care for.

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