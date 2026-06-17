University of East-West Medicine Celebrates Inaugural Professional Doctorate Graduation Ceremony

University of East-West Medicine 2026 Graduation Class University of East-West Medicine 2026 Professional Doctorate Graduation Ceremony. Doctoral graduates and advisors. Front row (L–R): Professors Zheng Ping, Jack Fu, Liu Zhili, Liu Dahe, Wang Yingqiu, Gao Jinglian, Wang Lizhen, Zhang Wenli, and Yin Zhijie.

Global Leaders in Medicine, Education, and Public Service Gather in Silicon Valley to Advance the Future of Integrative Healthcare

By combining clinical experience, evidence-based medicine, research training, mentorship, and interdisciplinary education, we are preparing healthcare leaders to shape the future of medicine.” — Dr. Ying Qiu Wang

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of East-West Medicine (UEWM) celebrated its inaugural Professional Doctorate (PD) Graduation Ceremony in Silicon Valley, California, bringing together distinguished leaders from medicine, education, government, business, and community organizations to commemorate a historic milestone in integrative medical education.The event marked the graduation of the university’s first Professional Doctorate cohort and highlighted UEWM’s commitment to preparing highly qualified healthcare professionals capable of meeting the rapidly evolving needs of modern healthcare systems. The ceremony also underscored the growing importance of integrative medicine , precision healthcare, artificial intelligence applications in medicine, and whole-person wellness in addressing global health challenges.The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Ying Qiu Wang, President of the University of East-West Medicine, President of the World Federation of Integrative Medicine Societies, and Chairman of the Nuclear Universe Alliance. Speaking on the theme, “Dimensions Determine the Future; Elevating Perspectives Creates Hope,” Dr. Wang emphasized that healthcare is entering a new era that requires innovative thinking, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a broader understanding of human health.According to Dr. Wang, traditional healthcare models focused primarily on disease treatment are evolving toward more comprehensive approaches that integrate prevention, personalized care, precision medicine, AI-assisted Traditional Chinese Medicine, and long-term health management. He noted that the future of healthcare will depend on professionals who possess strong clinical expertise, research capability, leadership skills, and a global perspective.“The mission of the PD Doctorate Program is to create a higher-level academic and clinical platform for experienced physicians, acupuncturists, Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioners, and healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Wang. “By combining clinical experience, evidence-based medicine, research training, international mentorship, and interdisciplinary education, we are preparing healthcare leaders capable of shaping the future of medicine.”The ceremony featured remarks from several distinguished guests who congratulated the graduates and praised the university’s leadership in advancing integrative medicine education. Among the honored speakers were Kansen Chu, former California State Assemblymember and former San Jose City Councilmember; Dr. Ying Li, President of the American Association of Chinese Medicine; Jose Esteves, former Mayor of Milpitas; Yang Shao, Fremont City Councilmember; Carol Dutra-Vernaci, former Mayor of Union City; internationally recognized medical and business leader Dr. Gao Jinglian; Professor Liu Dahe, Chairman of the UEWM Academic Committee and mentor to the PD Doctorate program; and graduating class representative Dr. Jiang Dan.Speakers highlighted UEWM’s contributions to healthcare education, community service, and professional development while recognizing the Professional Doctorate program as an innovative model that bridges clinical practice, scientific research, and lifelong learning. They emphasized the critical role that advanced education plays in preparing healthcare professionals to address increasingly complex patient needs in an interconnected world.A significant topic discussed throughout the event was the growing demand for advanced professional education among experienced healthcare practitioners. As integrative medicine continues to gain acceptance globally, increasing numbers of physicians, acupuncturists, and allied healthcare professionals are seeking opportunities to expand their knowledge, strengthen their research skills, and enhance their clinical effectiveness.Industry leaders noted that Professional Doctorate programs provide an important pathway for experienced clinicians to continue their academic and professional growth while remaining actively engaged in patient care. Graduates gain deeper expertise in evidence-based practice, clinical research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and healthcare innovation, enabling them to better serve patients and communities.In addition to celebrating the graduates, UEWM hosted two days of continuing education seminars and professional development sessions. Distinguished faculty members, including Professor Zhang Wenli, Professor Jack (Xueli) Fu, and Dr. Wang, joined graduates and doctoral scholars in discussions focused on advanced treatment methods, emerging healthcare technologies, clinical case studies, and innovative approaches to disease prevention and management. Participants exchanged practical experiences and treatment strategies that can be applied immediately in clinical practice while building professional networks across disciplines.UEWM and its faculty have also played an active role in healthcare policy discussions and professional advocacy efforts. University experts have contributed to discussions regarding healthcare standards, patient safety, access to affordable care, and the future development of acupuncture and integrative medicine.Particularly noteworthy was the university’s participation in discussions surrounding California’s proposed AB2497 Dry Needling legislation. Faculty members and affiliated experts provided professional perspectives concerning educational requirements, patient protection, clinical competency standards, and the long-term development of acupuncture medicine. Their contributions reflected UEWM’s commitment to promoting evidence-based healthcare practices and maintaining high professional standards.Healthcare experts attending the event emphasized that society is facing significant challenges, including aging populations, rising rates of chronic disease, increasing mental health concerns, and escalating healthcare costs. These issues are driving demand for more comprehensive and personalized healthcare solutions that integrate prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and wellness promotion.Experts noted that practitioners trained in integrative medicine are uniquely positioned to address these needs by combining traditional healing approaches with modern medical science. Through comprehensive patient assessments, individualized treatment plans, and a focus on long-term health outcomes, integrative healthcare providers can help improve quality of life while supporting healthier communities.One of the most anticipated moments of the ceremony was Dr. Wang’s announcement of three new international organizations designed to advance research, education, and professional standards in healthcare and human development: the Academy of Highest-Dimensional Life Sciences USA; the World Committee on Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine Standards USA; and the World Center for Higher-Dimensional Health, Happiness and Longevity. These organizations will promote interdisciplinary research, educational excellence, international standards, and global collaboration in wellness, healthy aging, happiness, and quality of life.University leaders stated that these organizations will serve as international platforms for bringing together scholars, researchers, healthcare professionals, and educators to advance innovation and foster global cooperation in healthcare.The event demonstrated how academic institutions can successfully combine traditional medical wisdom, modern scientific research, and international collaboration to prepare healthcare leaders for the future. The university remains committed to its mission of developing highly qualified healthcare professionals who combine clinical excellence, research, and international collaboration to prepare healthcare leaders for the future. The graduation of its inaugural Professional Doctorate cohort marks a significant achievement for the university, also an important step forward in advancing the future of integrative medicine and global health.

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