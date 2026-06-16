ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALEXANDER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Proposals will be received by the Alexander County Department of Social Services (DSS) until 12:00 PM

on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 604 7th St., SW, Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681.

The Department invites bids on provision of hot and shelf stable meals daily, Monday through Friday.

Work consists of at least seventy-five to be delivered to two congregate sites and forty-five packaged for

home delivery. Bid specifications and instructions to bidders may be obtained at the Department of

Social Services – Alexander County from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday or by calling

Dept. of Social Services at (828) 632-1080 and requesting a nutrition packet be faxed/emailed after a

bidder provides the required fax/email information.

Starting on Monday, June 29th – Alexander County will begin reviewing submitted bids and hope to

choose a plan by July 1st. Alexander County reserves the right to reject any or all bids.