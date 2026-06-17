Portland Businesses Invest in the Future of Waterfront Blues Festival

Portland's annual July 4th Fireworks display, launched from a barge on the Willamette River is produced each year by Waterfront Blues Festival as one of the region's best Independence Day fireworks shows, made even more special in 2026 in celebration of America’s 250th.

Airbnb returns as Stage Sponsor, Lithia & Driveway helps power Portland's July 4th fireworks show and more support Waterfront Blues Festival 2026

Their investment helps strengthen Portland's economy, supports local businesses and artists, and ensures this community tradition can continue to thrive for future generations.” — Christina Fuller, Festival Director of Waterfront Blues Festival

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterfront Blues Festival is proud to announce partnerships with several iconic Pacific Northwest companies that are helping secure the future of one of Oregon's most beloved cultural institutions and one of America's best independently owned music festivals."While the festival's musical lineup gets most of the attention, our sponsors and partners are the reason Waterfront Blues Festival can remain local, independent, and accessible," said Festival Director Christina Fuller. "Their investment helps strengthen Portland's economy, supports local businesses and artists, and ensures this community tradition can continue to thrive for future generations. As the Waterfront Blues Festival approaches its 40th anniversary in 2027, we’re incredibly grateful for the companies and organizations investing in the economic vitality, cultural identity, and community spirit of Portland."Returning for a second year, Airbnb has become a key partner of the festival, providing ongoing funding support, the Airbnb Stay & Sway Stage, and new local music experiences."We are proud to support the Waterfront Blues Festival, a celebration of local artists, Portland businesses, and everything that makes this city special," said Jordan Mitchell, Airbnb Oregon Policy Manager. "This year, we're deepening our relationship with the festival to enhance the overall experience and aim to bring more people to explore Portland's waterfront."In celebration of its 80th anniversary, Lithia & Driveway has partnered with Waterfront Blues Festival as the presenting sponsor for Portland's iconic July 4th fireworks show. The annual display, launched from a barge on the Willamette River and visible throughout Portland, is produced each year by Waterfront Blues Festival as one of the region's best Independence Day fireworks shows, made even more special in 2026 in celebration of America’s 250th.For more than a decade, sponsorship from Buick GMC of Beaverton has allowed the festival to continue providing free admission for all children 12 and under, helping maintain the festival's core identity as an accessible, multigenerational, family-friendly event.Bank of America has supported the festival since 2020, when it sponsored the Blues Fest Bandwagon to help bring live music into Portland neighborhoods during that challenging time, and continues its commitment to uplifting community-focused programming to this day.Oregon brands are woven throughout the festival experience, including this year’s craft beverage partners Maletis Beverage, Breakside Brewing, Portland Cider, and Straightaway Cocktails.Waterfront Blues Festival is also supported by regional public agencies and tourism partners including Travel Oregon, Travel Portland, the City of Portland, Prosper Portland, Portland Events & Film, Portland Parks & Recreation, and the State of Oregon supporting cultural events that drive economic activity, attract visitors, and strengthen Downtown Portland.2026 sponsors and partners include: Airbnb, Buick GMC of Beaverton, City of Portland, Lithia & Driveway, Prosper Portland and Office of Events and Film, State of Oregon, Portland Metro Chamber, Bank of America, Travel Oregon, Travel Portland, Printworks, Maletis Beverage, Kona Big Wave, Michelob Ultra, Breakside Brewing, Portland Cider, Widmer Brothers, Ruzzo, Maryhill Winery, J&J Foundation, Straightaway Cocktails, JonnyPops, NW Natural, Smith Brothers, Hendrick’s Another, Multnomah County, KOIN 6, KMHD, KINK 101.9, Portland Mercury, Really Big Video, Mike Bennett Studios and Sokol Blosser.Unlike nearly every other major music festival in America, Waterfront Blues Festival remains independent and locally owned and operated, allowing the festival to maintain a ‘music for all’ mission while reinvesting in its own community. They prioritizes working with local vendors and contractors, and creates opportunities for local musicians, artists, brands, event professionals, hotels, restaurants, retailers, and other downtown businesses to connect directly with tens of thousands of attendees, keeping millions of dollars circulating through the local economy.That local, independent model is only possible through the support of business sponsors, public agencies, and community partners. Their investment helps keep tickets among the most affordably priced in the country for a world-class music festival while providing free admission for children 12 and under, complimentary admission for SNAP/EBT participants and donated tickets for community organizations supporting underserved populations. It also continues to provide fundraising opportunities for nonprofit partners, raising over $10 million since 1988. The 2026 benefiting charitable partners are Meals on Wheels People and The Jeremy Wilson Foundation Musician Health & Service Program.Waterfront Blues Festival is July 2–4, 2026 in downtown Portland's Tom McCall Waterfront Park. For tickets, visit waterfrontbluesfest.com

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