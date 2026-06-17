Maikel Nisimblat Launches GalexAI Clinical Records Forensic Audits

Maikel Nisimblat, Founder & CEO of GalexAI Medical, reviewing an AI forensic audit report. The platform leverages Deep Learning and advanced data mining to identify hidden clinical deviations and protocol risks for patients, insurers, and healthcare insti

AI platform launches nationwide for corporate healthcare risk audits and free consumer pipelines, entering its strategic U.S. landing and funding phase.

We deliver absolute clarity and evidence through AI forensic audits, transforming complex clinical records into actionable truth for the healthcare and legal sectors.” — Maikel Nisimblat

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maikel Nisimblat Launches GalexAI Medical in the United States, Bringing AI-Powered Medical Record Audits NationwideMaikel Nisimblat, Founder and CEO of GalexAI Medical, announced the official U.S. launch of GalexAI Medical, an AI-powered forensic medical record audit platform designed to help patients, attorneys, healthcare organizations, and insurers identify potential clinical documentation issues and deviations through advanced data analysis.The platform is now available nationwide through https://galexaimedical.com/us and provides automated medical record audits using Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technologies.GalexAI Medical was developed to address one of the healthcare industry's most persistent challenges: the identification of potential documentation gaps, clinical deviations, and compliance issues hidden within complex medical records. Users can securely upload medical records and receive a preliminary audit summary highlighting potential areas requiring further review.“GalexAI Medical is fully operational and actively analyzing complex medical records,” said Maikel Nisimblat, Founder and CEO of GalexAI Medical. “Our objective is to make sophisticated forensic review tools more accessible while building a scalable technology platform capable of supporting future innovation in healthcare analytics, LegalTech, and risk management.”The platform serves multiple stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.Patients and families may obtain a free preliminary audit that identifies potential documentation concerns and provides a plain-language summary of findings. More comprehensive audit reports are available through premium analysis options.Licensed attorneys can participate in the company's attorney network and receive structured forensic audit files that may assist in evaluating potential medical negligence matters within their jurisdictions.Healthcare providers, clinics, hospitals, and insurance organizations may utilize the platform as an internal quality-review resource to help identify documentation inconsistencies, compliance concerns, and operational risk indicators before they develop into larger disputes or liability exposures.As part of its long-term growth strategy, GalexAI Medical is evaluating strategic partnerships and future capital opportunities to accelerate development of additional AI-driven healthcare analytics and forensic review solutions within the United States.GalexAI Medical operates as a specialized division of Nisimblat Consulting LLC, a Florida-based company focused on technology-enabled professional services and advanced analytics.Disclaimer: GalexAI Medical is an independent medical record audit platform and is not a law firm, medical practice, insurance company, or healthcare provider. The platform does not provide legal advice, medical advice, diagnoses, treatment recommendations, or professional opinions. Audit results are informational in nature and should not be interpreted as legal or medical conclusions.For additional information, visit https://galexaimedical.com/us MEDIA CONTACTMaikel NisimblatFounder & CEO, GalexAI MedicalPhone: +1 (561) 757-8159Website: https://galexaimedical.com/us

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