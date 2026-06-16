Consumer Alert: UDAF Audits Retailers Following Nara Organics Infant Formula Recall

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced a voluntary recall on Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula. The formula has been implicated in three cases of infant botulism in California, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Investigations by the FDA and CDC are ongoing.

Inspectors from the Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF) are conducting a recall audit check and site visits to retailers to ensure the recalled formula is off the shelves and no longer being sold. No other brands or infant formula products are under investigation, and the FDA does not expect any impact to the infant formula supply. The implicated formula was distributed nationally across Target retail locations, Target.com, and Nara.com.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) instructs caregivers to be aware of the signs of infant botulism, and to seek immediate medical care if signs arise. While infant botulism is rare, it is a serious illness and should be treated as soon as possible.

Caregivers are also instructed not to use recalled infant formula. Unopened cans should be thrown away. Opened cans may be labeled “DO NOT USE” and kept away from other infant food in case signs of botulism appear, after which the opened formula may be tested. The full list of FDA recommendations and disease information is available on the FDA recall notice page. Refund information is also provided on Nara Organics’ recall notice page.

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(Image courtesy of Nara Organics)