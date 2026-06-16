New Data Show Fewest Opioid Overdose Deaths in Boston in a Decade

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 – New preliminary data analyzed by Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) show that in 2025, there were 120 opioid overdose deaths in Boston, the lowest number in a decade. This is a 29% drop compared to 2024 and a 56% drop compared to 2023 when fatal opioid overdoses peaked at 272 deaths. This two-year decline reflects the effectiveness of Boston’s comprehensive approach to prevention and harm reduction.

According to BPHC’s Live Long and Well population health equity agenda, unintentional drug overdose is one of the leading causes of early death in Boston, and it disproportionately impacts Black and Latinx communities. Black and Latinx residents account for nearly 37% of Boston’s total population, but they accounted for approximately 48% of all overdose deaths in 2025. Among Black residents, fatal overdoses on average declined by 65% in 2024 and 2025 as compared to 2023. Among Latinx residents there was an average decline of 52% across those two years compared to 2023. While the continued downward trend is promising, these data also underscore the need for additional community-informed interventions tailored to meet the needs of Boston's Black and Latinx communities.

“We are pleased to see a continued decline in opioid-related overdose deaths in Boston. These data reflect the commitment and dedication of providers who work day in and day out to offer the full spectrum of harm reduction and recovery services to people living with substance use disorder throughout our city,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “We must continue to ensure that all residents have equitable access to these services in order to sustain this progress.”

Boston’s overdose prevention strategies involve offering a full continuum of care, including harm reduction, housing, workforce development, clinical care, and evidence-based treatment to those living with substance use disorder. The success of these strategies is fueled by strong, collaborative partnerships with community organizations, healthcare providers and service agencies that are deeply dedicated to advancing health outcomes for Boston residents.

In 2025, Boston distributed nearly 35,000 doses of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, the most in a single year in city history. Naloxone was distributed through BPHC programming like AHOPE, street outreach work, and new interventions including public health vending machines and naloxone kiosks.

In late 2024 BPHC also awarded $1 million in grants to five community organizations in neighborhoods with the highest overdose rates to expand prevention efforts and connect more individuals to treatment. Over the course of 2025, these grants connected nearly 2,000 people to substance use treatment and other services, trained 760 people in overdose prevention, and distributed 5,100 doses of naloxone.

Harm reduction and walk-in treatment referrals are available through BPHC’s AHOPE and PAATHS programs. AHOPE offers lifesaving harm reduction services, including syringe exchange, drug checking to identify the presence of fentanyl and xylazine, naloxone distribution, and screening for HIV, hepatitis, and other bloodborne illnesses that can be spread through intravenous drug use. The PAATHS program connects people to a variety of treatment services, including Withdrawal Management Services (“detox”), medication for opioid use disorder, and outpatient treatment programs. Individuals can visit both programs at 774 Albany Street during business hours and walk-ins are welcome. For support with substance use disorders, contact the PAATHS program at 1-855-494-4057 or 3-1-1. For more information, visit boston.gov/recovery.