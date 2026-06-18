TCG Price Lookup Launches Real-Time Price API for 8 Trading Card Games

TCG Price Lookup provides real-time trading card prices and a developer API across 8 games, with TCGplayer and eBay data and PSA, BGS and CGC graded values.

The platform delivers live TCGplayer and eBay prices, graded card values, and price history for 300,000+ cards through a single developer API.

Collectors and developers shouldn't have to scrape marketplaces to know what a card is worth. We turned that into one clean API.” — Founder, TCG Price Lookup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Price Lookup , a pricing-data platform for the trading card market, has launched a real-time price API covering more than 300,000 cards across eight major trading card games.The trading card game (TCG) market has grown into a multi-billion-dollar collectibles economy, with cards increasingly treated as an alternative asset class. Yet developers, marketplaces, and collection tools have long struggled to access reliable, normalized pricing data without scraping marketplaces themselves.TCG Price Lookup addresses that gap. Its trading card price API returns live market prices from TCGplayer and eBay, per-condition values from Near Mint to Damaged, and graded prices from PSA, BGS, and CGC, all through a single REST endpoint with clean JSON. The platform covers Pokemon, Pokemon Japan, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, One Piece, Disney Lorcana, Star Wars: Unlimited, and Flesh and Blood, with data refreshed daily."Collectors and developers shouldn't have to scrape marketplaces to know what a card is worth. We turned that into one clean API," said the founder of TCG Price Lookup.Beyond the developer API, the platform offers a free card value checker that lets collectors look up what any card is worth across conditions and grades without writing code.Key capabilities include live TCGplayer and eBay pricing across 8 games and 300,000+ cards, per-condition and PSA, BGS and CGC graded values, price history and trend data, and a documented REST API with a free tier.The API is available now, with a free plan for testing and paid plans for commercial use.About TCG Price LookupTCG Price Lookup provides real-time trading card price data and a developer API for the collectibles market, helping developers, marketplaces, and collectors access accurate, normalized pricing across the world's most popular trading card games.Contact: contact@tcgpricelookup.com | https://tcgpricelookup.com

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