Cortex Introduces DRIVE, a Framework for Measuring Engineering Organizational Effectiveness in the Age of AI

DRIVE: Operational Excellence for the AI software factory

DRIVE measures organizational health & pairs with an Operational Excellence review to help AI-accelerated engineering orgs find their fastest sustainable speed.

The real question now is whether the organization around the code can turn what its developers and agents produce into reliable software without outrunning its ability to operate it.” — Ganesh Datta, CTO & Co-Founder of Cortex

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortex, the Engineering Operations Platform, today released DRIVE, a framework for measuring how effectively an engineering organization turns customer needs into reliable software as AI reshapes how that software gets built.As more of the software development lifecycle becomes autonomous, with agents writing, reviewing, merging, and deploying code, the result is an AI software factory, one that produces change far faster than the traditional controls around it were built to handle. Existing developer productivity frameworks measure how productive individual developers and teams are. None measure whether the organization as a whole can absorb and safely operate everything its developers and agents now produce. DRIVE does, building on signals teams already track, including DORA's, rather than replacing them.DRIVE measures organizational effectiveness across five pillars, each answering a single question leadership should be able to answer at any time:— Delivery: Are we shipping fast, and is it sustainable?— Reliability: Are we delivering on our promises to customers?— Initiatives: Are our most important engineering investments making progress?— Vigilance: Is security risk accumulating?— Efficiency: Are we spending time and money effectively?The framework pairs with the Operational Excellence review, a recurring leadership-focused review cadence that treats the engineering organization as an observable unit, measurable against DRIVE, and corrected through deliberate resource reallocation. The practice draws on operational reviews long run at AWS, Stripe, and Google, and before them on the Operational Excellence discipline developed in manufacturing. As human code review becomes unsustainable due to elevated AI-generated code volume, the OpEx review becomes one of the last human-in-the-loop mechanisms operating at the level of the whole organization."For a decade, engineering leaders have been focused on measuring how productive individual developers are. Not only has this always been the wrong framing even when humans wrote every line of code, it is measuring entirely the wrong unit of effectiveness as software engineering evolves drastically with AI," said Ganesh Datta, co-founder and CTO of Cortex. "The bottleneck has moved. The real question now is whether the organization around the code can turn what its developers and agents produce into reliable software without outrunning its ability to operate it. DRIVE measures that, and the Operational Excellence review is how you act on it."Cortex Distinguished Engineer Shawn Burke, who works with customer engineering organizations on the practices DRIVE codifies, has seen the gap between aspiration and execution play out across teams of every size. "Every engineering org wants Operational Excellence. Turning that goal into a process that delivers value is harder than it sounds. With this new framework, we're aiming to help engineering teams orient around a set of best practices that are proven out across many of the organizations that use Cortex," said Burke.Engineering organizations are still accountable for the same outcome they always were: delivering quality products that meet their commitments to customers, at a cost the business can sustain. AI has only raised the pressure on the systems and organizations that have to deliver it. DRIVE gives leaders a way to see whether those systems are keeping up, and the Operational Excellence review gives them a way to act before small gaps compound into risk that's hard to reverse.The full DRIVE framework and an operational maturity assessment are available at cortex.io/drive.

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