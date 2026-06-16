ROUNDUP: Sununu’s “Been Defending Trump’s War” as His Big Oil Stocks Surge

In Case You Missed It, recent reporting from American Journal News and The Daily Beast points out that U.S. Senate candidate John Sununu “expressed support for” and “has been defending” Donald Trump’s war with Iran “while financial disclosures reveal his oil and gas portfolio has surged 24 percent.”

Sununu has been “cheering on” Donald Trump’s war with Iran that boosted his Big Oil stock, going so far as to say Trump “achieved success” while New Hampshire small businesses and families are struggling to afford the massive hike in gas prices.

Additionally, the reporting shows the Senate Leadership Fund — the top group supporting Sununu’s candidacy — has accepted over $6.8 million from “oil companies, energy executives, and industry groups.”

Read more below:

The Daily Beast: Bad Smell for Lawmakers Stocked With Gas

As gas prices climb and Americans brace for another hit at the pump, a handful of GOP Senate candidates appear to be enjoying a very different experience.

[...] And New Hampshire candidate John Sununu has been defending Trump’s war while financial disclosures reveal his oil and gas portfolio has surged 24 percent.

But the money trail doesn’t stop there.

Oil companies, energy executives, and industry groups have poured more than $6.8 million into the Senate Leadership Fund this cycle - the top fundraising PAC for Senate Republicans.

Chevron alone kicked in $2 million; while American Petroleum Institute dropped another $1 million.

Perhaps it’s not surprising that Senate Republicans have repeatedly voted against efforts to rein in Trump’s military action or require congressional approval, helping keep the conflict—and the energy market turbulence—alive.

American Journal News: As Iran War raised gas prices, oil interests sent $6.8M to Senate GOP