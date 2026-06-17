Transmit and Wurl Launch Zero-lift Commercial Layer for Live Sports on FAST

New offering brings scalable monetization to high-impact moments in sports streaming, helping content owners unlock greater revenue

With Wurl and Transmit, we’re able to bring in new revenue for our channels without changing how we operate or adding complexity to our business.” — Loc Sondheim, VP Studios at World Poker Tour

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transmit , a streaming monetization technology company, and Wurl , a leader in the streaming TV industry, have launched a new commercial layer for the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) ecosystem that will enable sports leagues, broadcasters, and digital publishers to unlock incremental revenue across their streaming inventory – without requiring changes to existing infrastructure, workflows, or partner relationships.The model is intentionally simple and scalable, built to capture value from high-attention moments in streaming – such as live sports gameplay, halftime analysis, and replays – that have historically been difficult to properly monetize. To do this, Wurl will work with content partners to access their existing FAST streams – regardless of whether those channels are managed through Wurl or other distribution partners – while Transmit will drive increased monetization through innovative in-stream ad formats and premium demand. Together, this creates a new, parallel commercial layer for publishers – one that works seamlessly with existing distribution and sales channels, and unlocks incremental revenue from moments and inventory that are not fully monetized today."Media publishers are constantly looking for ways to maximize the value of premium live content without adding operational complexity,” said Seth Freudenburg, Senior Vice President of Ad Product Management at TelevisaUnivision. “Transmit and Wurl's approach introduces new monetization opportunities around high engagement programming without disrupting existing workflows, infrastructure, or sales strategies. This will unlock incremental revenue and extend brand visibility through valuable viewing moments that would otherwise go underutilized.”“High-impact moments are where viewer engagement peaks, but they haven’t always been easy to monetize effectively in streaming,” said Loc Sondheim, VP Studios at World Poker Tour. “With Wurl and Transmit, we’re able to bring in new revenue for our channels without changing how we operate or adding complexity to our business.”Through innovative video ad formats such as picture-in-picture, L-bars, and dynamic overlays, Transmit’s private marketplace of premium demand increases yield while maintaining a compelling viewer experience. This commercial layer is available for both programmatic demand and the publisher’s own direct sales activation. Partners maintain full control of their tech stack, content, and monetization strategy – gaining immediate access to incremental yield without replatforming.“This is about creating a commercial layer that sits on top of the existing FAST ecosystem,” said Michael Winneker, EVP of Publisher Development at Transmit. “We’re solving for the monetization gap without asking partners to change how they operate. It’s a simple way to unlock meaningful incremental revenue.”“FAST has reached a new phase of maturity,” said Ingrid Mariotti, VP of Business Development, Americas at Wurl. “We’ve built the infrastructure that powers free streaming and has allowed it to scale. Now, the opportunity lies in helping content owners get more out of it by making premium inventory like live sports more valuable and, ultimately, driving greater revenues.”About TransmitTransmit is a streaming-native monetization platform designed specifically for content owners, distributors, and rights holders. By providing powerful AI-powered tools to maximize the value of their content, Transmit empowers clients to optimize content distribution, create premium inventory, and drive greater financial success. With an unwavering focus on scalability, viewer experience and data driven results, Transmit is revolutionizing the way the industry approaches content monetization.About WurlWurl is a leader in the streaming TV industry, developing innovative technologies for the delivery of content and ads on TV. The company supports publishers, streamers, and advertisers in growing viewership, maximizing revenue, and strengthening brand value. Wurl, LLC is owned by AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP). For more information, visit www.wurl.com

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